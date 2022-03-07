Ant-Man 3 set photos reveal first look at Paul Rudd's Scott Lang

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is returning to MCU with the third installment of the Ant-Man saga. Several renowned actors will be seen in the movie, including Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors, and more.

Production is underway for the film that will make its way to the big screens on July 28, 2023. Since the production of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania started, it's the first time that photos of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang have come out.

In the pictures, we can see Scott Lang walking down the street in a casual outfit. Of course, there will be hyped-up moments where we'll see Paul Rudd wearing the Ant-Man costume, but for now, we have some grounded photos from the movie's set.

Everything we know about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Being part of the MCU's phase four, there's no doubt the movie will be good enough to entertain Marvel fans to the fullest. Filming took place in February 2021 in Turkey, and several scenes of the movie were also filmed in San Francisco.

The specific details of the movie are still under wraps. Several official announcements regarding the characters have been made so far, such as Jonathan Majors portraying Kang The Conqueror, who will be the primary antagonist.

The actor first appeared as He Who Remains in the popular Loki series. So, it would be interesting to see the character on the big screen. However, in the upcoming movie, Kang will be a more twisted version of He Who Remains.

Paul Rudd is returning to MCU as Scott Lang (Image via Marvel)

Interestingly, the legendary Billy Murray will also appear in the upcoming project. While we know that he will play a villain, the MCU has yet to reveal more details about Murray's role in the movie.

Apart from him, Kathryn Newton will also be seen playing a more significant part in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the third installment, the actress will replace Emma Fuhrmann to play the role of Cassie Lang. Also, as the name suggests, the movie will explore the Quantum Realm and the dangers that come with it.

With the MCU releasing several incredible films this year, it's possible that no promotions for the film will take place for several months. However, it would be safe to assume that we might see a small teaser for the movie in the second half of 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar