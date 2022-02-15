'Loki' star Owen Wilson confirms filming for Season 2 will start soon

Loki was released in 2021 and included six episodes in total, and some fans consider it to be one of the best MCU shows of the last year.

Initially, there was no official confirmation that Loki would run for multiple seasons. However, at the end of the sixth episode of the show, it was confirmed that the show would be renewed for a second season.

After months with no information about the next season, we finally have some news regarding Season 2 of Loki:

Owen Wilson, the actor who plays Mobius M. Mobius in Loki, confirmed that filming for the new season could be expected to start this summer. The actor recently appeared in a video for Wired to answer fans’ burning questions.

While answering a question about whether he would be returning for the next season, the actor replied:

"Um... yes. He is coming back to Loki, and I think we're going to begin filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that show."

Even before the show was officially announced by Disney Plus, Marvel's producer revealed to Indiewire that a second season was a definite possibility, he added:

"There's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's pretty much irrelevant, clever, and cool. But it also lends it to multiple seasons."

What to expect from 'Loki' Season 2?

In the previous season, fans saw that the sacred timeline was divided into several branches. Of course, this complicates everything for the main character, Loki. Shockingly enough, even Mobius and everyone else at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) didn’t recognize Laufey's son.

This means that the God of Mischief has already started dealing with branched realities. So, that’s something that the upcoming season will likely explore. We might see Loki figuring out how he can find the Mobius he knew and what happened to him.

Apart from that, we might get the darker version of Kang The Conqueror, just like the character warned before he was killed. Also, Sylvie will come back in the second season, and she may realize the true horrors of branched reality at some point during the season.

Sylvie will return for Loki Season 2 (image via Marvel)

Ravonna might show her darker side in Season 2 after learning that the man she served all this time is now dead. Finally, we might see some more variants of the God of Mischief himself. However, it’s hard to say if the Loki variants from the previous season will come back in the second installment.

Comic Book Resources @CBR



buff.ly/3GMikF4 Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw says she's excited to take Ravonna Renslayer to "some deeper, darker places" in Season 2. Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw says she's excited to take Ravonna Renslayer to "some deeper, darker places" in Season 2.buff.ly/3GMikF4 https://t.co/m4FLjKHahl

MCU fans want Season 2 of 'Loki' to arrive right away

Since the initial announcement, fans have been waiting to learn anything about the upcoming season. Now that Owen Wilson has confirmed that they will start shooting the new season soon, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement:

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 2 of Loki will mark the return of several fan-favorite actors from the first season. These actors include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, and many more. Every MCU fan will certainly be excited to see these characters back on their screens.

Edited by Siddharth Satish