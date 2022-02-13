Who are Owen Wilson's parents? Actor reveals his mother remarried at the age of 80

Owen Wilson’s mother Laura Cunningham Wilson tied the knot twice. The Loki star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 11 and revealed that his mother remarried when she was 80.

The actor also revealed himself as being somewhat of romantic himself. While talking about his new romantic comedy film Marry Me, where he appears alongside Jennifer Lopez, he said:

“My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. I think that’s a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age. I think that’s a very nice story.”

Laura was previously married to her husband Robert Wilson from 1963 until his demise in 2017.

Everything known about Owen Wilson’s parents

Owen Wilson was born in Dallas and was the middle child of Laura Cunningham Wilson and Robert Andrew Wilson's three sons. While Laura was a photographer, Robert was an advertising executive and operator of a public television station.

Very few details are known about Robert Wilson. He was a popular TV icon and helped in launching Jim Lehren’s career with Newsroom via local and public affiliate KERA in 1968.

Meanwhile, Laura is a famous photographer. Her career was launched in 1979 after Richard Avedon hired her to assist with his exhibition and book In the American West. Laura then traveled with him for six years, helping find subjects to photograph.

Her pictures mostly acknowledge the spectrum of cultures occupying the West. She developed an interest in photographing people outside America while working with Avedon.

The 82-year-old is also a member of the Texas Institute of Letters, and the Philosophical Society of Texas. She is a board member of the William P. Clements Center for Southwest Studies at Southern Methodist University.

In brief, about Marry Me

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me is based on the novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.

Originally scheduled for release in February 2021, the film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally hit theaters on February 11 and is also available to stream on Peacock Premium.

The movie stars Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez, and Maluma in the lead roles and follows a pop star who decides to marry a stranger holding a "Marry Me" sign after discovering that her on-stage partner is having an affair.

