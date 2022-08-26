She-Hulk episode 3: What to expect from the next from MCU's legal-superhero drama?

After being bombarded with criticism for its sloppy VFX, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fought off all the negativity with its brilliant pilot. The second episode, which aired on Thursday, August 25, 2022, dispelled any remaining doubts about Marvel Cinematic Universe's (better known as MCU) most recent entry.

Unlike any other superhero show, the second episode focused on the disadvantages of being a superpowered being while also merging universes within Marvel films.

The entire 30-minute plus episode was a joy ride into Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) life as a lawyer and superhero. Beginning with her losing her job and finding a new one that requires her to be in Hulk form at all times, the show introduced a number of intriguing developments that may be realized in the upcoming episode.

The third episode of the anticipated Marvel show will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3: Merging more universes together?

As is the norm with Disney, there is no official synopsis or teaser for the upcoming episode. However, we can make a reasonable assumption about the show's future based on the second episode, particularly its ending. The second episode heavily focused on Jennifer Walters' new job as a lawyer at Superhuman Division at GKLH.

Her first case is, ironically, Abomination (Tim Roth), the villain from Edward Norton's The Incredible Hulk. Tim Roth's character, was introduced as someone who is repentant for his crime.This is a rare instance in which Marvel combined the plotlines of two films that were not formally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is an unusual but entertaining approach.

Jessica conferred with her cousin, Bruce (who is not Edward Norton anymore), before taking up the case. However, the show ended with Abomination fighting in the ring with Wong, a scene that anyone who has seen Shang-Chi or The Legend of The Ten Rings will recognise. This is neither beneficial to the case nor beneficial in general.

The third episode will likely focus on this new development.

Moreover, there may be a cameo of Wong (played by Benedict Wong) in the third episode, given his involvement in the fighting ring. The plot may also intersect with Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in some way.

Aside from that, the third episode may see the return of Titania (Jameela Jamil), who debuted in the first episode. Titania will play a significant role in She-Hulk, and may even be the primary antagonist, according to sources.

She-Hulk will have several cameos all around, including a rumored one by Daredevil. This would surely take things to an interesting level.

When will She-Hulk episode 3 air?

The upcoming episode of the She-Hulk will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. The time will vary according to the change in time zones. For example, it will premiere at 12.30 PM in India and midnight in Canada.

The first two episodes of She-Hulk are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.

