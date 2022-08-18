She-Hulk episode 2: What to expect from the upcoming part?

The long-awaited She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022, bringing in another superhero to the already vast lineup of Marvel characters. The first episode was brisk and straightforward, focusing on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) acquiring her powers, and also employing them to some extent.

Despite public outrage over its botched CGI, the series brought a lot of new things to television. For one, this was the first Marvel series to break the fourth wall, a bold move for a cinematic universe that relies on the concept of "escapist entertainment." Many new ideas were also explored in the series, such as what it would be like to gain superpowers while still wanting to live a normal life.

The second episode of She-Hulk will premiere on August 25 at 3.00 AM EST.

She-Hulk @SheHulkOfficial



Like this tweet to receive updates when new episodes of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, start streaming on @DisneyPlus.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of She-Hulk.

What to expect from She-Hulk episode 2

The new Marvel show, She-Hulk, has a lot of deviations from the other Marvel shows that came out recently. For one, this series consists of ten episodes in total, making it longer than most Marvel shows (that have six to eight episodes). Furthermore, this new show's focus will not be limited to supervillains and world-saving battles.

Marvel has made it clear that this show will be a legal drama at its core.

Following this episode's glimpse into Jennifer Walters' professional and superhero life, the next episode will most likely expand on it. Jen's struggle as an attorney-at-law will be a recurring theme on the show. The next episode will most likely show how the superpowered woman balances the two facets of her life.

This balance will be unlike the kind we are used to. In older superhero movies, dual life was (almost) always accompanied by a secret identity. But that is not the case for Jen, which makes things much more interesting for the series. The upcoming episode may also introduce another villain in the She-Hulk universe with Brandon Stanley's Leap Frog or Tim Roth's Abomination.

She-Hulk @SheHulkOfficial #SheHulk Just some fun, totally normal cousin bonding

Being a long-drawn show, the series may not necessarily jump into supervillains or battles right away. Having more time would mean that the series might try to explore the backstories of the villains, in a bid to make them more appealing to viewers - something that recent films have consistently done.

The first episode of She-Hulk has already introduced Titania (Jameela Jamil), one of the most prominent villains in the comics. Their extensive history is also connected to another popular villain, Doctor Doom. While there will be several villains in the series, Titania appears to be the one who will cause the most upheaval. The upcoming episode may also follow up on her story.

Based on earlier reviews, the show has a lot of new things to offer, compared to recent shows. This offbeat approach could be an interesting pattern to watch out for in the upcoming episode.

The second episode of the latest Marvel show will premiere on August 25, 2022, on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal