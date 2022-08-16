"Sets a new gold standard": She-Hulk: Attorney at Law rakes in early reviews on Twitter

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ahead of that, the show premiered at the El Capitan Theater in LA on August 15, where it opened to an overwhelmingly positive response.

Many critics and viewers took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the series, with one netizen labeling it to be "breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining.''

Jenna Anderson @heyitsjennalynn I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. I’ve now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they’re everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of. https://t.co/4Z8jAe293L

She-Hulk tells the fascinating story of Jennifer Walters, a talented and ambitious lawyer with bizarre superpowers.

The rave reviews further increased anticipation among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the show's Disney+ premiere on August 18.

Initial reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Twitterati can't help but be impressed with new MCU release

Following the special premiere on August 15, several viewers and critics took to Twitter to share their initial thoughts on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Most of the reviews praised the show's lighthearted tone and spotlighted the commendable performance of Tatiana Maslany in the lead role.

Some viewers appreciated the ''improved'' CGI of the show, whilst also pointing out how smartly it incorporates the concept of breaking the fourth wall.

Check out some of the first reactions on Twitter:

Jennifer Walters is going to be a LOT of people's new favorite, too. The writing was sharp and Tatiana Maslany is perfectly cast. The first four episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw delivered exactly what I hoped we would see from one of my favorite Marvel characters of all time.Jennifer Walters is going to be a LOT of people's new favorite, too. The writing was sharp and Tatiana Maslany is perfectly cast. The first four episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw delivered exactly what I hoped we would see from one of my favorite Marvel characters of all time.Jennifer Walters is going to be a LOT of people's new favorite, too. The writing was sharp and Tatiana Maslany is perfectly cast. https://t.co/bC3u4UIWXg

MATT JONES @Mattj_Movies #SheHulk is a lot of fun and probably the first #mcu #DisneyPlus since WandaVision that isn’t afraid to push boundaries outside what’s expected. That fact, and it’s comedy are two of the show’s biggest assets, what also works is how connected it feels to the rest of the MCU #SheHulk is a lot of fun and probably the first #mcu #DisneyPlus since WandaVision that isn’t afraid to push boundaries outside what’s expected. That fact, and it’s comedy are two of the show’s biggest assets, what also works is how connected it feels to the rest of the MCU

Cee She/Her @thegeekylatina #shehulk is the perfect show if you are looking for a fun Marvel comedy. I laughed out loud many times and felt part of the show in some ways! I can’t wait to share my review but let me tell you She Hulk is worth the watch! @MarvelStudios #shehulk is the perfect show if you are looking for a fun Marvel comedy. I laughed out loud many times and felt part of the show in some ways! I can’t wait to share my review but let me tell you She Hulk is worth the watch! @MarvelStudios

Tamara Fuentes @tamara_fuentes Got to watch the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it’s honestly a fun breath of fresh air that has long been needed in the #MCU ! Tatiana Maslany finds a nice balance in the character as she figures out her new identity and the show is full of lovely and hilarious surprises. 1/2 Got to watch the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it’s honestly a fun breath of fresh air that has long been needed in the #MCU! Tatiana Maslany finds a nice balance in the character as she figures out her new identity and the show is full of lovely and hilarious surprises. 1/2 https://t.co/TvQtxentBf

Sam @BussellSamuel 🏻. Saw the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it is such a fun ride so far! Fans will enjoy Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters along with MUCH improved CGI. Some really fun cameos so far that fit well in the show. Really digging the courtroom aspect so far & the 4th wall breaking🏻. Saw the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and it is such a fun ride so far! Fans will enjoy Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters along with MUCH improved CGI. Some really fun cameos so far that fit well in the show. Really digging the courtroom aspect so far & the 4th wall breaking 👍🏻. https://t.co/eyllSMjUhD

I have some filmmaking/editing qualms, but the tone is perfect and Tatiana Maslaney is just CRUSHING it So, I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk , & I really dug them!! It's a ton of fun and already in contention for my top 3 MCU shows (behind "WandaVision" & "Ms. Marvel").I have some filmmaking/editing qualms, but the tone is perfect and Tatiana Maslaney is just CRUSHING it So, I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk, & I really dug them!! It's a ton of fun and already in contention for my top 3 MCU shows (behind "WandaVision" & "Ms. Marvel").I have some filmmaking/editing qualms, but the tone is perfect and Tatiana Maslaney is just CRUSHING it https://t.co/J6qe56Dara

It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun.



Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP.



More: #SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy.It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun.Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP.More: youtu.be/djBmcbFfuvE #SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy.It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun.Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP.More: youtu.be/djBmcbFfuvE https://t.co/Rv7TS1ntV9

Erik Davis @ErikDavis Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! https://t.co/Sx3cDTVUa4

Herb Scribner @HerbScribner #SheHulk review -- It's a blast. Answers a lot of questions, address multiple Phase 4 criticisms. It's light, meta and comfortable! Super refreshing and what we've been waiting for. Definitely has the potential to be the best Marvel project for Phase 4. Can't wait to see more! #SheHulk review -- It's a blast. Answers a lot of questions, address multiple Phase 4 criticisms. It's light, meta and comfortable! Super refreshing and what we've been waiting for. Definitely has the potential to be the best Marvel project for Phase 4. Can't wait to see more!

Elijah Boxhill @OpticalCinema #SheHulk is simply stellar. It starts off fast,really fast, but as it went on it grew on me, and is easily one of my favorite MCU shows. The setting is pretty grounded but it does a great job at establishing itself in the MCU in a way that’s both respectful to the MCU, 1/2 #SheHulk is simply stellar. It starts off fast,really fast, but as it went on it grew on me, and is easily one of my favorite MCU shows. The setting is pretty grounded but it does a great job at establishing itself in the MCU in a way that’s both respectful to the MCU, 1/2 https://t.co/NCJPM1D5Le

A quick look at the trailer, plot and cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The official trailer for the show offers a peek into its bizarrely hilarious world full of likable characters. Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm. She looks quite impressive in the lead role, and based on the initial reactions, fans can expect a memorable performance from this highly talented actress.

A synopsis of the series, according to Marvel, reads:

''In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.''

Prior to this, Maslany has essayed a number of memorable characters in various films and shows over the years, including Orphan Black, Heartland, The Other Half, and Eastern Promises.

Mark Ruffalo appears as Bruce Banner alongside Maslany's She-Hulk.

Apart from that, the series stars a number of prominent actors in crucial supporting roles:

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Jon Bass as Todd

The show is helmed by Jessica Gao, who's worked on a wide variety of television shows, including Rick and Morty, The Mighty B!, Robot Chicken, and many more.

Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, arriving on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Disney+ will drop episodes every Thursday.

