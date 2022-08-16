"Sets a new gold standard": She-Hulk: Attorney at Law rakes in early reviews on Twitter

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to arrive on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ahead of that, the show premiered at the El Capitan Theater in LA on August 15, where it opened to an overwhelmingly positive response.
Many critics and viewers took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the series, with one netizen labeling it to be "breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining.''
She-Hulk tells the fascinating story of Jennifer Walters, a talented and ambitious lawyer with bizarre superpowers.
The rave reviews further increased anticipation among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the show's Disney+ premiere on August 18.
Initial reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Twitterati can't help but be impressed with new MCU release
Following the special premiere on August 15, several viewers and critics took to Twitter to share their initial thoughts on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Most of the reviews praised the show's lighthearted tone and spotlighted the commendable performance of Tatiana Maslany in the lead role.
Some viewers appreciated the ''improved'' CGI of the show, whilst also pointing out how smartly it incorporates the concept of breaking the fourth wall.
Check out some of the first reactions on Twitter:
A quick look at the trailer, plot and cast for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
The official trailer for the show offers a peek into its bizarrely hilarious world full of likable characters. Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm. She looks quite impressive in the lead role, and based on the initial reactions, fans can expect a memorable performance from this highly talented actress.
A synopsis of the series, according to Marvel, reads:
''In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.''
Prior to this, Maslany has essayed a number of memorable characters in various films and shows over the years, including Orphan Black, Heartland, The Other Half, and Eastern Promises.
Mark Ruffalo appears as Bruce Banner alongside Maslany's She-Hulk.
Apart from that, the series stars a number of prominent actors in crucial supporting roles:
- Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos
- Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky
- Jameela Jamil as Titania
- Jon Bass as Todd
The show is helmed by Jessica Gao, who's worked on a wide variety of television shows, including Rick and Morty, The Mighty B!, Robot Chicken, and many more.
Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, arriving on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Disney+ will drop episodes every Thursday.