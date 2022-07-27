August 2022: 5 new movies and TV shows on Disney+

Disney+ has become a platform for unique storytelling for its viewers. It has carved a niche in OTT streaming services and keeps bringing in fun content vigorously. It recently added a slew of original titles like Ms. Marvel, High School Musical and Zombies 3. But Disney+ has so much more to offer than just exclusive shows. It brings the best of Pixar, Stars Wars, and Marvel every month for its viewers. And with July coming to an end, Disney+ is ready to entertain its audience with new shows and movies.

The much awaited new trailer for She Hulk: Attorney at Law has dropped and fans can't wait to watch the show.

From sci-fi to action, the month of August is going to be a treat for all Marvel and Star Wars fans alike.

From meeting Baby Groot to a rebel spy from Star Wars, here's a list of what to watch on Disney+ in August 2022

1) Lightyear, August 3

A still from Lighyear (image via Pixar)

Pixar's Lightyear originally released in June and is now all set to stream on Disney+ on August 3, 2022. It became the first Pixar movie to be released in theaters since March 2020. The film is a spin-off of the popular Toy Story series.

Contrary to how it might seem, the movie is not about Buzz Lightyear's origins but how he ended up in Andy's room. Buzz goes on an intergalactic adventure with his companions to accomplish their most challenging mission as they are being chased by the evil Zurg and his robot army.

The film stars Chris Evans, Taika Watiti, James Brolin and Keke Palmer.

2) LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, August 5

We all need a long summer break and Finn has definitely received the memo. In the upcoming Disney original, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for all his friends on the Halcyon Starcruiser to relax. However, the plan blows up in his face as poor Finn gets separated from his friends. As he wanders around trying to reunite with friends, Finn meets three Force Ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, each of whom share their stories of vacations gone wrong.

Starring Kyliegh Curran, Shelby Young, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Jake Green, Helen Sadler and others, this LEGO movie is going to be a whole lot of fun.

It will be available for streaming on August 5, 2022 on Disney+.

3) I Am Groot - August 10

Out of all the amazing characters in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot is everybody's favorite. This weirdly cute, talking tree keeps the gang together and only says three words, "I am Groot,". Hence, the title of the show.

In this thrilling new animated series, we will meet baby Groot and partake in his alien adventures. Not much is known about the show's plot, but Marvel Studios premiered the first installment in the selected premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and now the internet is going crazy about what happens in it.

A still from I Am Groot (image via Marvel)

The series is set to release all its episodes on August 10, 2022.

4) She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, August 17

We are psyched to see She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with our titular superhero played by Tatiana Maslany. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana) is a 30-year-old lawyer who has a demanding job and likes to have her share of fun. She is also a 6 foot 7 inch hulk and cousin to one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

She-hulk is different from the rest of the characters in the way that she refuses the possibility of becoming an Avenger in the trailer by calling it a place for 'narcissists', 'billionaires' and 'adult orphans'. In an exclusive interview with Empire, Tatiana Maslany said,

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives."

The show also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil and Tim Roth. It will release on August 17, 2022 only on Disney+.

5) Andor, August 31

Andor (image via Disney+)

The upcoming series, starring Diego Luna, will explore the story of the rebel spy, Cassian Andor, who was first seen on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The show is a prequel to the 2016 Star Wars movie, Rogue One. Andor's trailer maintains the legacy of the movie with dark contours and a grim mood. The show will be Cassian Andor's origin story, one that will showcase the ruthlessness of the Imperial rule. The live-action series will traverse Andor's journey of becoming a rebellious assassin.

Episodes 1 & 2 will premiere on Disney+ on August 31, 2022. The cast of the series includes Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

