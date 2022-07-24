What time will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 air on Disney+? Details explored

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to return with a third season on Disney+ on July 27, 2022, at 3 am ET. This time around, The Wildcats will be shifting locations from East High to Camp Shallow Lake for some summer fun.

The latest season will be packed with summer romances, curfew-less nights, campfires, and many more musicals. It will also feature The Wildcats putting on a summer production of Frozen and starring in a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works.

In addition to Frozen, the season will include musical performances from Camp Rock and the High School Musical trilogy. The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will have an original trilogy alum return alongside many exciting guest stars set to appear this season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 - When and where to watch?

Just six weeks after the Season 2 finale aired in July 2021, Disney+ confirmed a third installment for the musical mockumentary. Releasing on July 27, 2022, at 3 am ET on Disney+, the third season will be set in sunny Los Angeles for summer camp adventures that will be the main focus this time.

Season 3 will have eight 26-33 minute long episodes that will be released weekly on the streaming platform, unlike Season 1, which had ten episodes, and Season 2, which had 12. The previous seasons are also available on Disney+ for viewers to catch up or simply rewatch the musical series.

In some more exciting news, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been renewed for a fourth season, so viewers can rest assured that the musical fun doesn't end anytime soon.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 - Trailer and what to expect

On June 29, 2022, Disney+ dropped the official trailer for HSM:TM:TS Season 3. It provided a first look at The Wildcats arriving at Camp Shallow Lake and auditioning for the summer production of Frozen. It also addressed the question of whether Olivia Rodrigo will be returning for the third season.

The trailer offered some quick glimpses at Rodrigo's Nini, albeit she was not at the camp with the rest of the Wildcats. Thus, she will appear in a guest-star capacity as she continues to embrace her super successful solo artist career in the real world.

Other guest appearances revealed in the trailer included Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa, turning up the excitement with, "What's up, Wildcats?!" The streaming service also announced that two other Disney Channel alums would be appearing in the third season.

High School Musical's Corbin Blue, who played Chad Danforth in the movie, will appear alongside Hannah Montana's Jason Earles. The two will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

The upcoming season will largely focus on summer camp experiences, from young romances and drama to curfew-less fun. It will be an unforgettable summer for the Wildcats as they revel in the great taste of the outdoors. They will compete to put on a high-stakes production of Frozen while featuring in a drama-filled documentary of the production in the works.

According to Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen in the series, the third season has a really awesome line-up of episodes, and "it's gonna be truly a blast." He added that this season will be "the most fun one yet, in terms of writing and moral and all that stuff."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 soundtrack

Apart from putting on a production of Frozen, the third season will also include music from Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchises being sung throughout the season.

In a teaser clip dropped by the network ahead of the season premiere, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series crew can be seen singing It's On from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam during a heated Color War tournament.

As per a tweet by Disney Branded TV PR, the Season 3 soundtrack will be available on all music streaming services on September 16, 2022, after all the eight episodes have been released on Disney+. It will also be available in physical CD format for purchase.

Don't miss out on the Season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series only on Disney+ on July 27, 2022.

