“I’m devastated and terrified”: Olivia Rodrigo calls out Supreme Court Justices over Roe v. Wade ruling during Glastonbury Festival

On Saturday, June 25, at the Glastonbury Festival, good 4 u singer Olivia Rodrigo criticized the recent decision by the US Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe V Wade ruling safeguarding abortion rights.

During her performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival along with singer-songwriter Lily Allen, the 19-year-old artist called the Supreme Court Justices for their decision. She took to the stage and said:

"I'm absolutely devasted and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Following her message to the audience about the recent ruling, Rodrigo went on to perform Lily Allen's F**k You alongside her. This was a not-so-subtle message to the US Supreme Court judges for their decision. Before the start of the track, Rodrigo specified who her intended recipient for the song was.

While other pop stars like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Halsey, and others took to social media to express their lament over the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling, singers like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish addressed the issue on-stage at Glastonbury.

What did Olivia Rodrigo say about the Supreme Court's overturn of the Roe v Wade ruling?

Rodrigo addressed the audience during her performance at the Glastonbury Festival and said:

"I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the supreme court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s**t about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you."

The opening lyrics to Lily Allen's 2009 classic track goes:

"Look inside, look inside your tiny mind, now look a bit harder/ 'Cause we're so uninspired / So sick and tired of all the hatred you harbor /So you say it's not okay to be gay, well, I think you're just evil / You're just some racist who can't tie my laces / Your point of view is medieval…"

During their performances, a legion of audiences made the middle finger gesture referring to F**k You in solidarity with the performing artists. Rodrigo resonated with the disappointment of many other celebrities like Viola Davis, Seth MacFarlane, Michelle Williams, Lynda Carter, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jon Favreau, and Hayley Williams, amongst others.

Netizens react to Olivia Rodrigo's message to the Supreme Court Justices at the Glastonbury festival

Legion supporters praised the singer-songwriter for her message to the five Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling from 1973. Democratic Party representative and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to thank the singer. Meanwhile, British radio broadcaster Toby Tarrant referred to her address to the audience as the most crucial thing at Glastonbury.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



Culture matters. Moments like these make a huge, huge difference. caro @jelousyliv olivia rodrigo: “so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this” no sugarcoating at all! as it SHOULD BE! and then proceeding to call out the 5 members of the Supreme Court!! olivia rodrigo: “so many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this” no sugarcoating at all! as it SHOULD BE! and then proceeding to call out the 5 members of the Supreme Court!! https://t.co/rv3R6p39Cu THANK YOU @oliviarodrigo and every artist, athlete, and entertainer who uses their platform to speak out in industries where there is immense pressure to say & do little bc many believe silence is more profitable.Culture matters. Moments like these make a huge, huge difference. twitter.com/jelousyliv/sta… THANK YOU @oliviarodrigo and every artist, athlete, and entertainer who uses their platform to speak out in industries where there is immense pressure to say & do little bc many believe silence is more profitable.Culture matters. Moments like these make a huge, huge difference. twitter.com/jelousyliv/sta…

Meanwhile, some netizens praised Olivia Rodrigo and labeled her message as iconic and heroic.

According to The Guardian, Olivia Rodrigo acknowledged that it was her first time performing at the Glastonbury Festival. She further added that it was the "biggest dream come true ever" for her performance at the festival, along with the 37-year-old British singer Lily Allen.

