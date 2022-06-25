"Supreme court, my a**": Danny Devito, Taylor Swift and more celebrities on Roe v Wade

On Friday, June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v Wade ruling, which protected women's right to abortion. The 1973 ruling established that a state could not interfere in a woman's decision to abort her pregnancy prior to the fetus' viability (as per Cornell Law School).

Following the overturning of the historic ruling, there has been a lot of online backlash against the decision by the Supreme Court. The divisive ruling fetched numerous comments from celebrities like Danny DeVito, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the ruling.

In his tweet, DeVito wrote:

"Supreme Court my a**"

Danny DeVito's Tweet (Image via DannyDeVito/Twitter)

The ruling, with a 6-3 split vote, will enable states to ban abortion if the pregnancy has gone beyond six weeks or more. This overturning of the 410 US 113 ruling would essentially give the states the right to decide on abortions.

It has been reported that around 13 Republican-majority states in the USA would impose many restrictions on abortion laws. These states may even outright ban the procedure with certain limitations.

Celebrities react to the overturn of the Roe v Wade ruling

Several celebs, including Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Yvette Nicole Brown and others, commented on overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

A majority of tweets labeled the decision as 'terrifying.' Meanwhile, others expressed how the new ruling took away the power of women to decide about their own bodies and reproductive rights.

Former first-lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling. In a statement, she wrote:

"A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again."

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/9ALSbapHDY

A legion of celebrities took to social media to express their feelings about the overturned ruling of the progressive 1973 Roe v Wade decision. These celebrities included Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, Seth MacFarlane, Lizzo, Lynda Carter, Kim Kardashian and Hayley Williams.

Viola Davis @violadavis 🏿 🏿

apple.news/ATFM8Z8c2RHWZd… And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people…… And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿apple.news/ATFM8Z8c2RHWZd…

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 Michelle Obama @MichelleObama My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/9ALSbapHDY I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. twitter.com/michelleobama/… I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. twitter.com/michelleobama/…

yvette nicole brown @YNB



A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision.



A PERSONAL health decision.



I’m a Christian and know that. I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision.A PERSONAL health decision.I’m a Christian and know that. I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead. A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision. A PERSONAL health decision. I’m a Christian and know that.

FOLLOW @YITTY @lizzo I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars

Lynda Carter ☮️ @RealLyndaCarter The Dobbs decision is a tragedy. The heartbreak this has caused is immeasurable. But someday, hopefully soon, we WILL find our way to a future where reproductive freedom is forever enshrined in federal law. The Dobbs decision is a tragedy. The heartbreak this has caused is immeasurable. But someday, hopefully soon, we WILL find our way to a future where reproductive freedom is forever enshrined in federal law.

Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America: Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America: https://t.co/WefAworLlW

Kim Kardashian's statement (Image via kimkardashian/Instagram)

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama stated that the new ruling that overturned Roe v Wade attacked the "freedom of millions of Americans."

Barack Obama @BarackObama Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

Some details about the overturning of Roe v Wade

The original Roe v Wade ruling from 1973 has received a number of challenges since its conception around five decades ago. However, many have alleged that the overturn happened as most of the current Supreme Court members were conservatives.

According to Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority of the ruling document, the US Constitution made no reference to abortions in women's pregnancies. He added:

"No such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."

The Supreme Court judge further added that the original Roe v Wade ruling was "egregiously wrong from the start." As per Alito, the reasoning for the recently overturned decision was "exceptionally weak."

Around 17 US states are expected to ban abortions from the conception of pregnancy. However, in some states, exceptions will be made in case of r*pe, incest, or if the pregnancy poses a danger to the mother.

Meanwhile, three states (Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina) have decided to ban abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. They are expected to have the same exceptions as the aforementioned 17 states.

States like Arizona, North Carolina, and West Virginia will likely decide to ban abortions beyond 13 weeks of pregnancy.

