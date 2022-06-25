"Supreme court, my a**": Danny Devito, Taylor Swift and more celebrities on Roe v Wade

On Friday, June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v Wade ruling, which protected women's right to abortion. The 1973 ruling established that a state could not interfere in a woman's decision to abort her pregnancy prior to the fetus' viability (as per Cornell Law School).
Following the overturning of the historic ruling, there has been a lot of online backlash against the decision by the Supreme Court. The divisive ruling fetched numerous comments from celebrities like Danny DeVito, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the ruling.
In his tweet, DeVito wrote:
"Supreme Court my a**"
The ruling, with a 6-3 split vote, will enable states to ban abortion if the pregnancy has gone beyond six weeks or more. This overturning of the 410 US 113 ruling would essentially give the states the right to decide on abortions.
It has been reported that around 13 Republican-majority states in the USA would impose many restrictions on abortion laws. These states may even outright ban the procedure with certain limitations.
Celebrities react to the overturn of the Roe v Wade ruling
Several celebs, including Michelle Obama, Billie Eilish, Yvette Nicole Brown and others, commented on overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.
A majority of tweets labeled the decision as 'terrifying.' Meanwhile, others expressed how the new ruling took away the power of women to decide about their own bodies and reproductive rights.
Former first-lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling. In a statement, she wrote:
"A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again."
A legion of celebrities took to social media to express their feelings about the overturned ruling of the progressive 1973 Roe v Wade decision. These celebrities included Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, Seth MacFarlane, Lizzo, Lynda Carter, Kim Kardashian and Hayley Williams.
Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama stated that the new ruling that overturned Roe v Wade attacked the "freedom of millions of Americans."
Some details about the overturning of Roe v Wade
The original Roe v Wade ruling from 1973 has received a number of challenges since its conception around five decades ago. However, many have alleged that the overturn happened as most of the current Supreme Court members were conservatives.
According to Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority of the ruling document, the US Constitution made no reference to abortions in women's pregnancies. He added:
"No such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."
The Supreme Court judge further added that the original Roe v Wade ruling was "egregiously wrong from the start." As per Alito, the reasoning for the recently overturned decision was "exceptionally weak."
Around 17 US states are expected to ban abortions from the conception of pregnancy. However, in some states, exceptions will be made in case of r*pe, incest, or if the pregnancy poses a danger to the mother.
Meanwhile, three states (Georgia, Iowa, and South Carolina) have decided to ban abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. They are expected to have the same exceptions as the aforementioned 17 states.
States like Arizona, North Carolina, and West Virginia will likely decide to ban abortions beyond 13 weeks of pregnancy.