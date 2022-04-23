Rhea Perlman children: All about her kids with Danny DeVito as she opens up about split from ex-husband

Rhea Perlman recently spoke up about her marriage with Danny DeVito. The pair announced their split in October 2012 and although they reconciled in March 2013, they quit again in 2017. In a recent interview, Perlman said,

"'Cheers' might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything. If my relationships with my children are strained, I would be beside myself."

She continued and said that even though they are still separated, they see each other often and are still a family. She shared,

"We can do things together, we can do things separately. I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it's pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense."

Perlman ended by saying,

"Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are other kinds of glory days."

Children of Rhea Perlman

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are the parents of three children (Image via Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito first met on January 17, 1971, when the former went to see a friend in a single performance of the play The Shrinking Bride.

They moved in together two weeks after meeting and tied the knot on January 28, 1982. They have three children together, namely Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, and Jacob Daniel DeVito.

1) Lucy DeVito

Lucy is the eldest daughter of Rhea and Danny. Born on March 11, 1983, she pursued a career in acting and has achieved a lot of success in the field. She has appeared in several films and TV shows like Deadbeat, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and more.

Lucy is also the producer of her father's short film Curmudgeons. Not much is known about her personal life.

2) Grace Fan DeVito

Rhea Perlman and Grace Fan DeVito (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Born on March 25, 1985, Grace is Rhea and Danny's second child. She has also followed in the footsteps of her parents, although she is not as popular as her sister.

She has appeared in films like Amboy, Bloom, My Girlfriend's Abroad, and a few others. Further details about her educational background, career, and personal life remain unknown.

3) Jake DeVito

Jake is Rhea and Danny's only son and was born on October 10, 1987. He has pursued a career in the entertainment industry and is an actor and producer. He has also worked in sound, camera, and electrical departments.

He has appeared in a few films like Werecock, Curmudgeons, Quicksand, and others. Like his siblings, Jake has kept his personal life away from the limelight.

Edited by Sabika