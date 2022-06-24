"I feel like I am back in a totalitarian country; it is a sad day in the United States" - Martina Navratilova and Bille Jean King react to the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the right to abortion

Martina Navratilova expressed her displeasure at the decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade ruling, which existed from 1973 till 2022. This dictated that women were within their right to decide whether they wanted an abortion or not during their first 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, the majority of the court's nine-member panel decided to overturn it. This means that each of the 50 states in the United States will decide on the legality of abortion.

Navratilova was far from pleased with the decision, and took to Twitter to give her take on this. The former World No. 1 wrote that she felt she was back in a totalitarian country where she grew up (Czecchoslovakia).

"I feel like I am back in a totalitarian country where I grew up- Czech Republic, now a thriving democracy- and I am feeling disoriented," Navratilova wrote. "After Soviet Union fell and Czechoslovakia and all Soviet bloc countries were freed I thought what a world we can now have. And now?"

This decision will not end abortion, what it will end is safe and legal access to this vital medical procedure: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King also expressed her displeasure with the decision of the US Supreme Court

Another icon of the game, Billie Jean King, wrote that the decision will not end abortion but would end safe and legal access to it. She also said that it was a sad day for the United States.

"The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion," King wrote. "This decision will not end abortion. What it will end is safe and legal access to this vital medical procedure. It is a sad day in the United States."

Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver also slammed the Supreme Court, saying that it no longer comes close to living up to its name.

"Beyond shattered that the Supreme Court no longer comes remotely close to living up to its name," Shriver tweeted.

US President Joe Biden described the Supreme Court's ruling as "a tragic error" and urged states to enact laws to allow the procedure.

