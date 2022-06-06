Olivia Rodrigo wins her first MTV and TV award for 'Driving Home 2 U' documentary

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has bagged her first MTV Movie and TV award for Best Music Documentary for Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour film). The documentary was released on Disney+ in March, and was directed by Stacy Lee. Rodrigo faced competition from Janet Jackson for a documentary of the same name, Kanye West for Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Oasis for Oasis Knebworth 1996, and The Beatles for The Beatles: Get Back.

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards were held on June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It was the 30th edition of the awards show.

In a statement Rodrigo said,

“Thank you so much MTV for this award. This album means so much to me. It was so fun to make a film to give it more context and meaning.”

She further added:

“Winning this award is so special, because it was voted for by the fans. And I am so, so, so grateful for everyone who has supported me, my music, and this film.”

Thanking her fans, she said:

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys. The love you guys have shown to me is so unbelievably life-changing.”

What is Olivia Rodrigo's award-winning documentary about?

The documentary shows Rodrigo going on a road trip with her touring band between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles when she recorded her debut album Sour. During the trip, the singer recalls the creative process of her album and her feelings and emotions producing her music while also finding her way around teenage life.

More about Olivia Rodrigo’s achievements

In addition to the recent MTV award, Rodrigo also bagged various awards for her album Sour. She won three Grammys in the Best New Artist Category along with an award for Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, during the premiere of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

She also won seven Billboard awards, one of the strongest showings by a new artist in BBMA history. The awards included Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo gained recognition in late 2010s with her role in the Disney television programs Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo released her debut single Drivers License in 2021, which became one of the best-selling songs of 2021 and also proceeded to be a breakthrough for Rodrigo’s career. She followed it up that year with the singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U, followed by her album Sour.

