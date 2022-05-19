Who is Titania from Marvel Comics? Origin explored as She-Hulk trailer gives first look of potential villainess

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first official trailer sees several interesting cameos and appearances by Marvel characters, including Frog-Man and Titania, the arch-nemesis of She-Hulk. Fans are going crazy to learn more about these comic book characters.

Jameela Alia Jamil confirmed in June 2021 that she is playing the role of Titania in the TV series. The actress came out of the courtroom wearing a tight-fitted black outfit with gold and white accents in the trailer. She also looks like a wrestler, as the character is described in the comic book.

Titania, one of the characters we got a glimpse of in the trailer, is a supervillain in the Marvel universe with a very interesting origin story.

Origins of Titania explored as the She-Hulk trailer comes out

Mary MacPherran was born in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, and being a premature child, she remained shorter than her siblings and peers. She was often overlooked and mocked by everyone, which made her upset, and to escape the harsh reality, she always submerged herself in a fantasy world. Initially, her fantasies were similar to that of an average human such as getting a huge lottery. However, it later turned out to be revolving around getting superhuman powers.

She only had one friend, Marsha Rosenberg, who everyone also outsmarted due to her overweight physique. The duo was so unpopular among their classmates that someone barely liked to talk to them. Marsha spread rumors about Mary MacPherran being the second Spider-Woman when the latter started giving appearances in their locality.

Titania is the rival of She-Hulk (Image via Marvel)

The classmates started giving attention to them, and the most popular girl in their class invited them to a party. In the middle of the party, Beyonder teleported the entire Suburb of Denver to the planet Battleworld. To protect themselves, Marsha and Mary ran from the location and landed straightaway in the supervillain's base, where Doctor Doom captured them. At the time, Doctor Doom looked out for recruits who would join him and his supervillain troops.

He offered both the girls to join him, and in return, he would give them superhuman powers. Mary and Marsha couldn't resist the offer, and they agreed. Hence, Doctor Doom transformed both of them into their supervillainous form. Mary turned into Titania, and Marsha was transformed into Volcana.

To provide them with superhuman strength and energy, Doctor Doom used super-advanced alien technologies on them. While Mary was a girl of short height earlier, she now has a muscular physique with superhuman strength equivalent to She-Hulk.

During the fight between Superheroes and Supervillains, Mary joined the villain troop, making herself an adversary to She-Hulk and romantically getting involved with Absorbing Man.

Titania has a lot of potential to mark her place in the universe. It would be interesting to see the face-off between She-Hulk and the supervillain in the upcoming Disney+ series.

On Tuesday, Marvel released the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jessica Gao's creation is being hailed as one of the year's most anticipated releases. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

