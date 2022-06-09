Pixar's Toy Story spin-off: Why did Chris Evans replace Tim Allen as Lightyear? 

Angus McLane's Toy Story spinoff, Lightyear, is edging closer to its theatrical release, which is set for June 17, 2022. While there is ample excitement from the fans of the franchise, some are still confused about the recasting of the iconic Buzz Lightyear, who was previously portrayed by Tim Allen for 27 years before this.

Pixar's Lightyear aims to give a fitting backstory to the iconic Buzz, who has been an integral part of the Toy Story films, and the first toy to have an illusion of existence.

However, the vision for this upcoming spinoff is very different from the original Toy Story films. Pixar animator and director Angus MacLean has made it clear that he visualized a film with a real Buzz Lightyear and not a toy Buzz. The adventures of this real-life Buzz will inspire the toy later in the series, and that is why he chose to go for a different voice actor from that of the toy Buzz.

Why was Tim Allen left out of the new Toy Story spinoff Lightyear?

With much uncertainty among fans, McClean made it clear that Allen's removal has nothing to do with the actor's recent controversies. Producer Galyn Susman said while addressing the matter:

"There was so much initial confusion about our pitch, that it became really clear that we needed to have some clear delineators,...We needed a different voice. And our Buzz had to have hair. We needed some things that made it clear that this is not the Toy Story Buzz."

In short, the Buzz in the new film is different from the toy Buzz voiced by Allen in the Toy Story films. So, to make this line clear, the creators went for a different voice for the new Buzz.

McClean further made it clear that this film will neither be a prequel nor a sequel to any of the Toy Story movies. It will be a standalone film that will only focus on the character of Buzz. McClane said:

"Set in the world of Toy Story' is kind of weird. Another way to get at it, it's a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character...In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz figure."

Chris Evans was the first choice of the creators. McClean believed that he wanted someone who could be funny without being goofy and could have gravity in his voice. At a press conference, he said:

"I wanted somebody who was not going to be goofy, funny. It is so hard to make a character that is a side character to a main character. You need to kind of step back and rethink it a little bit. I knew that the character was iconic enough that you needed someone with the gravitas and seriousness and the balance of comedy and drama for the actor was a very, very narrow window of actor that could do it."

Lightyear will revolve around Buzz's journey across the galaxy with his robot companion and a young group of recruits. This will feature a real Buzz, and will reportedly be used as an inspiration for the toy that Andy owns in the films.

