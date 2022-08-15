When do new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 air every week? Release schedule explored

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Disney is bringing back the story of MCU superhero the Hulk but with a slight twist. Instead of following up on the Hulk's personal journey, like spin-offs usually do, this series will focus on a different superhero.

The Disney+ series will bring to viewers the story of Hulk's cousin Jennifer Walters, a single woman in her 30s with a thriving career in law. But alongside, she must learn to navigate her powers as the Hulk and put them to good use to defeat the villains.

What is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law all about? When does the show release?

Jennifer Walters is an attorney by profession. But that is when she is not busy being the fabulous and glamorous 6 feet 7 inches She-Hulk who uses her Hulk-like superpowers for the good of the world. The official synopsis of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is as follows:

“In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

The series has nine half-an-hour episodes that will follow attorney Jen Walters as she accidentally turns into the Hulk, like her cousin Bruce Banner.

The first half of the episodes follow Bruce's Hulk persona teaching his reluctant cousin Jen how to live life as the Hulk. Although Jennifer does not seem too interested in pursuing a career as the Hulk, she aces all the challenges that her cousin confronts her with.

Watch the trailer for She-Hulk here:

Directed by Amit Chaudhuri and starring Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in the lead roles, the Disney spin-off will premiere on August 18, 2022. The show will drop the first episode of its first season this Thursday at 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET.

Release schedule explored for the Disney+ show

Here is the complete release schedule of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Read on to find out more about when the She-Hulk Season 1 episodes will air on Disney+.

Episode 1 releases Thursday, August 18, 2022

Episode 2 releases Thursday, August 25, 2022

Episode 3 releases Thursday, September 1, 2022

Episode 4 releases Thursday, September 8, 2022

Episode 5 releases Thursday, September 15, 2022

Episode 6 releases Thursday, September 22, 2022

Episode 7 releases Thursday, September 29, 2022

Episode 8 releases Thursday, October 6, 2022

Episode 8 releases Thursday, October 13, 2022

Deviating a little from the usual release schedule of Wednesday, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episodes will drop on Thursdays every week until October 13, 2022. The episodes will drop on the Disney+ streaming platform at 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET.

Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Marvel superhero Hulk for the show. Tatiana Maslany will join him as Jennifer, Bruce Banner's cousin who transforms into the She-Hulk.

Catch the Disney+ series premiering this Thursday on the streaming platform for some exciting adventures with a brand new superhero and menacing new villains.

Edited by Piyush Bisht