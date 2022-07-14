Fans hyped for The Marvels after Ms. Marvel finale

The Ms. Marvel finale has ended on a thrilling cliffhanger, and fans can't wait for the sequel film, The Marvels, which is slated to be released on July 28, 2023.

The sixth and final episode of the series, titled No Normal, lives up to fans' expectations as it is full of gripping and emotional moments. It sets the stage for Nia DaCosta's highly anticipated sequel next year.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for The Marvels. There was also a lot of talk about the post-credit scene in Ms. Marvel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Episode 6 of the show.

Fans express excitement for The Marvels after Ms. Marvel's gripping finale featuring another superhero

Many fans took to Twitter to talk about Ms. Marvel's memorable ending and post-credit scene, which involved Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. They also expressed their unbridled excitement for the sequel movie set to be released next year.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the finale:

Fans were evidently stoked about The Marvels and shared hilarious memes about having to wait an entire year for the film.

More details about Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel was one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The series revolves around the titular character, Kamala Khan, who is an ardent Captain Marvel fan. Her life changes when she mysteriously turns into a superhero herself.

The official synopsis of the series on Disney Plus Originals reads:

''Marvel Studios' ''Ms. Marvel'' is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?''

The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its storyline, writing, visual aesthetics and cast performances. Lead actress Iman Vellani's performance in the titular role, in particular, has garnered high praise from fans and critics.

The show also received massive praise for its depiction of the partition of India in the fourth episode, titled Seeing Red.

The six-episode series aired its much-awaited finale on July 13, 2022, and fans seem to have loved it based on Twitter reactions.

A quick look at The Marvels plot and cast

The Marvels will continue Ms. Marvel's storyline. The film is part of MCU's revered Phase Four. It will further explore the story of Kamala Khan and will feature Captain Marvel. The exact details about the plot haven't been revealed yet.

The film stars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, respectively. It also features other prominent stars in supporting roles, including Samuel Jackson and Teyonah Parris.

