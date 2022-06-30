"An absolute delight": Fans can't get over stunning Ms. Marvel episode 4

The fourth episode of Ms. Marvel aired on June 29, 2022 on Disney+. Titled Seeing Red, the episode has received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics and viewers rating it as one of the best episodes of the show. Many took to Twitter after the fourth episode dropped to share their thoughts.

With just two more episodes to go, fans are excited about the series' conclusion. Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter to the stunning fourth episode.

Fans rave about unforgettable Ms. Marvel episode 4

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the various plot-lines and character arcs depicted in the fourth episode of Ms. Marvel. Many are impressed with the storyline, direction, and visual aesthetics of the episode, rating it as one of the best of the series.

the visuals in episode 4 are top tier fr #msmarvel SPOILERSthe visuals in episode 4 are top tier fr #msmarvel SPOILERS--the visuals in episode 4 are top tier fr https://t.co/RyY9lr6ver

Once Upon a Time in Media @OUaTiM23 #MsMarvel episode 4 is great. I’m really enjoying this D+ show, more so than most of the MCU shows so far - the marketing really didn’t do it justice. I care about Kamala and am really engaging in the historical atrocities of the partition I didn’t know about. Rating: 8/10. #MsMarvel episode 4 is great. I’m really enjoying this D+ show, more so than most of the MCU shows so far - the marketing really didn’t do it justice. I care about Kamala and am really engaging in the historical atrocities of the partition I didn’t know about. Rating: 8/10. https://t.co/F90CNgbao5

#MsMarvel In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though #MsMarvel https://t.co/wYR33sCDvB

Fans are evidently impressed with the episode. Many discussed the numerous references and scenes depicted in the episode. Some also praised the episode's portrayal of the India-Pakistan partition.

More details about Ms. Marvel episode 4

The eventful fourth episode of Ms. Marvel focuses on Kamala and her mother, who set off to Karachi for a family reunion. A brief description of the episode reads:

''Pack your bags, we're headed to Karachi. The fourth episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel takes a trip halfway around the world from Jersey City as Kamala Khan and her mother, Muneeba, travel to go see Kamala's grandmother — the much-discussed Sana.''

The episode depicts the devastating events of the India-Pakistan partition. It also features a memorable cameo from popular Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who plays the role of Waleed. Overall, the episode received high praise from critics and viewers for its thematic ambitions, visual aesthetics, and writing. It sets the stage beautifully for the penultimate episode.

Ms. Marvel plot and cast

The show revolves around a teenage girl named Kamala Khan, a Captain Marvel fangirl who mysteriously gains superpowers. The official synopsis of the episode on Disney Plus Originals reads:

''Marvel Studios' ''Ms. Marvel'' is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.''

The description further reads,

''Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?''

The show stars Iman Vellani in the lead role, along with Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, and Mohan Kapur, among others, in pivotal supporting roles. The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its strong writing, storyline, themes, and performances by the cast. Iman Vellani, in particular, has received high praise from critics and viewers for her sensational performance as the titular superhero. The series is created by Bisha K. Ali and is intended to be a precursor to the highly anticipated 2023 film by Nia DaCosta, titled The Marvels.

Episode 5 will be released next Wednesday, July 6, followed by the finale on July 13.

