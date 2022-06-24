Ms. Marvel Episode 4: What to expect from the next episode of the show

Having already crossed its halfway mark, Ms. Marvel is ready for some serious developments in the fourth episode, scheduled for release on June 29, 2022.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Marvel's first take on the Pakistani superhero has yielded great results, with positive reception both critically and commercially.

While the third episode cleared the air to some extent, revealing the primary crisis, there are still a lot of things left to explore in the series. What is now clear is that the primary story of the show will revolve around Kamran's (Rish Shah) mother, Najma (Nimra Bucha) and her ClanDestine allies, also known as the Djinn.

Ms. Marvel Episode 4: Will the show dive into the story from Pakistan?

keedy Ꮘ frank castle's gf

-

-

-

this scene made me tear up. ms marvel accurately representing the struggles of being an immigrant and parents who endure such hardships to give their kids a better life. #msmarvel spoilers

The previous episode of Ms. Marvel revealed some harrowing facts. Kamala Khan's (played by Iman Vellani) visions are now more prominently understandable, with her great-grandmother's story connecting to Najma's.

Deviating from the comic book story, Kamran is not portrayed as a villain yet, but given the circumstances, that might change soon.

Najma revealed that Kamala's powers stem from her grandmother and that the bracelet was merely a way of activating it. Considering Kamran has similar genetic gifts, something may also activate his powers. In the comics, they were activated from exposure to Terrigen Mist.

There is still time in the series for that to happen. If it does happen, we cannot know for sure if Kamran will stay on the right path.

Moreover, the Djinn need Kamala's powers to go back to the other dimension. Although the Department of Damage Control took them in, there is no guarantee that they will come back for Kamala. If they don't, Kamala may not be ready to take them on alone.

𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//MS. MARVEL ERA⚡️

-

-

-

-

-

-

THE ENTIRE WEDDING SCENE WAS SO GOOD OML THE WAY MARVEL ACTUALLY DID THAT #MsMarvel spoilers

However, there seems to be much more to Kamala's origin story than what was revealed in the previous episode. The ending saw Kamala's grandmother inviting her to Karachi after witnessing the same vision as the young protagonist. There is a good chance that the fourth episode may take place in Karachi. If so, the legendary Laal Khanjeer could make an appearance in the next episode.

Being in Karachi may also reveal other secrets about the origin of Ms. Marvel. As more details are revealed, it increasingly seems like her origin story is bigger and more complex than most superheroes we have seen so far in the Marvel universe. Additionally, Najma revealed that the Djinn do not age like normal people. So, there is still a possibility that Kamala's great-grandmother is alive.

Apart from the superhero side of the story, the next episode will see Kamala in a tight spot emotionally. Her brother's wedding was entirely sabotaged because of her, and she was also struggling to explain herself to her parents. This may lead to some emotional complications in the upcoming episode of the show.

When will the upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel air?

ERod 🔨

#MsMarvel The fact that in Kamala's mind Bruno is Tony Stark, but in real life he just sees himself as Bruce Banner is some of the most perfect character summations I have ever seen.

The upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel will be released on June 29, 2022, on Disney+. It will drop at 3.00 AM EST and 12.00 AM PT.

