Ms. Marvel episode 2 review: How to be a superhero?

With Ms. Marvel's latest episode, the show expanded on the teenage superhero's story, this time with more panache and nuance, as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), with her newfound powers, discovered that being a superhero is much more than just having superpowers. The episode also kickstarted the crisis on the show, something that was so far limited to teenage problems, like fitting in.

This episode, just like the first one, also craftily built a central storyline surrounding a teenager, while subduing the story of the superhero. This approach worked yet again in this episode, as the ever-evolving teenage life of Kamala worked in tandem with the growing control of her superpowers in this beautifully packed premise.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews Kamala Khan investigates the origins of her family's bangle in a new clip from tomorrow’s Ms. Marvel episode.

Kamala Khan investigates the origins of her family's bangle in a new clip from tomorrow’s Ms. Marvel episode. https://t.co/yD1MUCHmCr

The show wrapped all this up with a beautiful twist ending that will keep fans wondering till the next episode comes. Read on for a detailed review of Ms. Marvel episode 2.

Ms. Marvel episode 2 review: Are powers enough to be powerful?

Ms. Marvel's second episode begins with Kamala experimenting with her newfound powers. As expected, this resulted in some great and hilarious outcomes. Bruno (Matt Lintz) helps out in this process with his priceless dedication and honesty, but the training sessions are soon cut short with a new and intriguing introduction, Kamran (Rish Shah).

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews Iman Vellani to the producers after her chemistry test with Rish Shah:



"You have to hire the British guy... you know, the comics never had an accent, but we can make the character British." Iman Vellani to the producers after her chemistry test with Rish Shah: "You have to hire the British guy... you know, the comics never had an accent, but we can make the character British." https://t.co/2BeK1DBxPi

It did not take long for Kamala to develop a crush on the good-looking South Asian, and their romance initially seemed too good to be true. Although the show does show some important things like the value of similar upbringings and the kind of connections it can forge, something about Kamran feels a bit odd. As Kamala and Kamran grow closer over a series of adventures, things start to become clearer.

One of the mysteries Kamala Khan is yet to figure out is the real source of her powers. Though it generated some intrigue in the first episode, it became one of the focal points in this episode, with Kamala getting frequent visions of a woman. She also learned some mysterious half-baked stories about her great-grandmother Ayisha, who was the original owner of the bangle that supposedly gave Kamala her powers.

One of the bigger questions Marvel raised with Kamala's first attempt at being a superhero was what it meant to be one. While Kamala is able to use her powers effectively, she doesn't always do so in a superhero-like manner. While she did get the job done after some hilarious moments, it still feels like Kamala has a long way to go before she becomes a true superhero.

A twist for the weeks to come?

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews Iman Vellani talks about the first day on the Ms. Marvel set for Disney Plus Hotstar. Iman Vellani talks about the first day on the Ms. Marvel set for Disney Plus Hotstar. https://t.co/33SDgH459R

After the incident where Kamala managed to save the kid, her vigilante alter-ego attracted ample attraction from authorities. Ms. Marvel also subtly depicted racism amidst the forces led by Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) and Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed). This is a subject that Marvel has not tackled in the past.

At the end of the episode, Kamran picks up Kamala, who is fleeing from the authorities. But it is revealed that in his backseat is the woman who Kamala sees in her visions. This opens up a whole possibility of events that are yet indecipherable but incredibly interesting.

This second episode of Ms. Marvel had all the visual and narrative elements of another perfect episode, building on an already great premise.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews According to Samuel L. Jackson, reshoots for The Marvels will start in August. After Ms. Marvel, this will be the next MCU project where we’ll get to see Kamala Khan and her family again. According to Samuel L. Jackson, reshoots for The Marvels will start in August. After Ms. Marvel, this will be the next MCU project where we’ll get to see Kamala Khan and her family again. https://t.co/TMmCt1qPdj

The second episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far