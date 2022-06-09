Ms. Marvel Episode 2 preview: Will there be a villain introduction in the next part?

Marvel and Disney's latest TV adaptation, Ms. Marvel, just aired its first episode on June 8, 2022.

The pilot not only met expectations but surpassed them with deliberate ease. The series caught the viewer's eye with its quirky visuals, great narrative and slow but effective character-building.

While we wait for another episode of Ms. Marvel, fans around the world have started wondering where Kamala Khan's (played by Iman Vellani) story will go next.

The first episode cleverly kept viewers hooked with a simple crisis, a welcome change from the likes of Falcon and Winter Soldier and Moon Knight. However, there is surely much more awaiting in the series.

Ms. Marvel Episode 2: Will Red Dagger be introduced in the upcoming episode?

While there has been speculation about Red Dagger's appearance in the series, there has been no official confirmation yet. The first episode did not introduce any major crises or villains in the show, tactfully giving enough room for Kamala Khan's character development.

The first episode also did not reveal the exact nature of Kamala's powers or their origin. So, with plenty to explore, the second episode will have a lot to fill in.

This may not be immediate, but as Kamala has found her superpowers, an antagonist has to come soon to counter this. The only hint at who this villain may be lies in the cast.

The cast list of Ms. Marvel features Aramis Knight, who will play the role of Kareem. Kareem is an expert marksman in the Marvel comics. He protects the people of Pakistan with his cape of vigilante justice.

Though Red Dagger is not explicitly a villain, he is a vigilante and may come face-to-face with Kamala at some point. He is also linked to Kamala through her maternal uncle.

Another suggested villain is Kamran (Rish Shah), Kamala's crush. In the comics, Kamran also has superhuman powers. However, Kamala and Kamran ended up being friends in the comics before he betrayed her.

If the TV show follows this arc, Kamran could be the new big bad. The upcoming episode will also see many new character introductions.

Who are Kamran and Kareem in the Marvel universe?

Kamran and Kareem from the comics (Image via Marvel)

Kamran and Kareem have not been introduced in Ms. Marvel, but they could prove to be pivotal characters in the series.

According to the comics, Kamran is a student from Kamala's high school who was exposed to Terrigen Mist, activating his dormant superhuman powers. His main power is biokinetic charges. He can use the energy stored in his body and discharge it as a shock.

Kareem, on the other hand, is a costumed vigilante from Pakistan. He is better known by his superhero name, Red Dagger or Laal Khanjeer. He is a self-taught marksman and parkour expert. He dedicated his life to protecting Pakistan with his superpowers.

When will the upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel air?

The upcoming episode of the latest Marvel TV show will air on June 15, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Disney+.

