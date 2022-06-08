Ms. Marvel episode 1 review: Did Marvel just hit a jackpot with their latest entry?

With the market nearly overcrowded with Marvel shows and films, some are bound to be hit and miss. Marvel's first South Asian rendition, Ms. Marvel, is not one of them.

Set in the backdrop of parental pressure, a simple girl's fantasy, and an ever-evolving world of superheroes, this mini-series sets up an excellent premise. Pakistani teenager Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) story is a simple case of a rebellious teenager, exposing a bit of the superhero storyline right in its closing moments. The honest representation is nothing short of genius in this case.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews New Ms. Marvel clip focused on the Khans. New Ms. Marvel clip focused on the Khans. https://t.co/9HJBo977tR

Read on for a detailed review of the first episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel premiere review: A fresh, beautiful, and brutally sincere take on the superhero franchise

The superhero fandom has perhaps grown a hundred fold over the past decade, with Marvel and DC showering in TV shows and film adaptations of comic characters. While many failed to hit the mark, others did, but still felt a little stuck in the tried-and-tested formulas from the past.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus. Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus. https://t.co/BdAowJtmZ2

Ms. Marvel's biggest win is not in its diverse roots but its different approach. Over the past years, we have already moved away from white American superheroes to more inclusive ones, so adding a Pakistani superhero was not enough to make this series exceptional. Bisha K. Ali understood this well.

The show strikes at the core from the very start, placing a conservative Pakistani household and the phase of teenage rebellion, right at its core. Kamala isn't even trying to rebel, but her actions are perceived so, much like Gurinder Chadha's Blinded by the Light, but toned down.

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel



Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8. Art by #MsMarvel This Wednesday, Marvel Studios' @MsMarvel hits @DisneyPlus.Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8. Art by @SG_Posters This Wednesday, Marvel Studios' @MsMarvel hits @DisneyPlus. Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8. Art by @SG_Posters. #MsMarvel https://t.co/i3QM3dvarj

It is clever how the first episode's major crisis was limited to a Marvel fan's struggle of getting to an Avengers-con event. The primary crisis being just this does not blunt the edge of superhero action but sharpens it with a glorious character establishment.

While the show ends with Kamala's first touch of power, it leaves behind a lot to ponder over. Is there a history of superpowers in Kamala's family? How will Kamala manage to shoulder the burden of being a superhero in a family like hers? Will there be a bigger crisis in the future?

Without enough revelation, Ms. Marvel managed to create an ideal environment for the future of the show.

Technical aspects of Ms. Marvel

While talking about this show, it is absolutely essential to mention its impeccable visual style, which is very reminiscent of Into the Spider-Verse, but in a non-animated environment. The creators did everything right in this mixed-media parade where graffiti moves, texts appear on billboards, and sketches morph into real scenes.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. Art by #MsMarvel Kamala Khan IS Ms. Marvel.Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Doaly Kamala Khan IS Ms. Marvel. ⚡️ Check out this Ms. Marvel inspired-by poster. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. Art by @Doaly. #MsMarvel https://t.co/i2VbRFMGgv

The editing is beyond brilliant, and not just in a pacing sense. The editing links together great visual art, often aided by moving camera angles, that add up to create a visual marvel (no pun intended!).

The soundscape, created by Laura Karpman, is another standout aspect. It oscillates between Pakistani music and techno beats to create one of the most striking background scores on television.

Ms. Marvel is one fascinating show and hopefully, it will live up to its premiere in the upcoming episodes. The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far