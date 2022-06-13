What time will Ms. Marvel episode 2 air on Disney+? Here's what to expect when the Marvel show returns

After carefully setting up a visually and narratively appealing premiere, Ms. Marvel will return with a new episode on June 15, 2022, building on the story of the Marvel universe's latest addition to the superhero lineup, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the first South Asian superhero on the small screen. The upcoming episode will release at 3.00 AM ET on Marvel's official home, Disney+.

Ms. Marvel defied many common superhero conventions with its debut episode, taking a fresh approach and opening with an admirable critical reception. The colorful and musical episode focused on Kamala Khan as an ordinary teenager, a welcome deviation from Earth-shattering crises like in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This episode will see Kamala deal with her newfound powers.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel episode 2: This is what fans should expect from the latest Marvel entry

The first episode of Ms. Marvel revolved around character introductions. Making the first episode's crisis focus on Kamala's difficult and daring plan to go to a comic convention against the wishes of her parents effectively made it clear that her family will play an important part in hindering her superhero dreams.

Meanwhile, Kamala may not be the only one in her family to wield powers as her abilities came from an old bracelet from her family heirloom. However, the episode concluded with Kamala getting her first touch of power. So it is safe to assume that the next episode may heavily focus on Kamala's next interaction with her powers and her journey towards controlling them.

She might need a mentor to assist her in her pursuit of doing that, so the next episode may also contain some new character introductions. Another thing this episode may introduce is a probable villain for the series. The trailer hinted at Kamran (Rish Shah) being a major bad guy in the series, much like he was in the comic storyline.

According to the Marvel comics, Kamran is a Jersey resident who went to high school with Kamala. After moving to Jersey for the first time, Kamran was exposed to Terrigen Mist, triggering and activating his latent superhuman powers like biokinesis. His powers include storing and channeling energy in the form of shock waves. In the comics, he also has bioluminescence, meaning that his entire body emits light when it stores enough energy.

Since there are only six episodes in the show, it will not take much time to introduce characters and reveal backstories.

The end-credit scene of the first episode also revealed another obstacle for Kamala in the form of Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed), a figure familiar from the Spider-Man franchise. Cleary works for the Department of Damage Control and has already indicated that he wants to bring Kamala in for the incident at Avenger-con.

It is not clear if Ms. Marvel will be a part of the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if it does, then the upcoming episodes will also set that up.

When will the upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel be released?

The fifth episode of the latest Marvel series will drop on June 15, 2022, on Disney+. Since it's an OTT release, the release time varies from region to region. For the United States, the show will air at 3.00 AM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

