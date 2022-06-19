What time will Ms. Marvel episode 3 air on Disney+? Release date and more details explored

Disney's latest release, Ms. Marvel, is all set to return with a brand new episode on June 22, 2022, after two extremely fascinating episodes that set the stage up beautifully for the latest Marvel superhero. While Marvel is known for its brilliant cinematic universe, comprising many TV shows and films, Ms. Marvel has been a complete standout from the very beginning.

While the remarkably light-hearted first episode seemed to deal more with teenage angst than any real superhero-grade problem, it was building a more serious plotline behind the scenes in the form of the Department of Damage Control. The second episode, too, started on a light note, but by the end of the runtime, it had created a crisis worth looking into.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel episode 3: What to expect from the show's return?

Marvel has not released a promo or synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show. Though this makes it harder to guess the direction of the next episode, there are certain things that are definitely going to happen. First of all, this episode will explain the mystery of Kamran's (played by Rish Shah) mother.

Kamran's mother Namja (Nimra Bucha) is not an important part of the comic book storyline. The ordeal the show caused by connecting Kamala Khan's (played by Iman Vellani) story to that of Namja is entirely new and exclusive to the TV show script. Namja first appeared in Kamala's visions, which she experienced as a result of wearing the bracelet.

While it's not clear whether Namja is an ally or not, she is certainly connected to Kamala's source of power. Kamran, on the other hand, is a villain in the Ms. Marvel universe from the comics. There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Kamala's newly discovered powers. While it is clear that the source of power is generational, there is no concrete definition or origin story yet. The third episode may provide a glimpse into that.

The third episode marks the halfway stage of the show. The six-episode miniseries is slated to run until July 13, 2022. While the show is set to be a limited series, it may be connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, more popularly known as the MCU, in the near future.

While speaking to Variety, Iman Vellani confirmed that her character will be a part of the larger MCU canon. She said:

"This was a new power set for the MCU, we’re building as we go, so whatever we establish now is going to be canon for the rest of the MCU. You have to be careful about your physicality, because it has to stay the same."

She also said while answering another question:

"I get a text from Disney PR, I get a text from Brie Larson and I get a text from our producers all at the same time saying I’m in the movie and then they announced it on the screen. I was like, “Thank you.” I had a hunch I was going to be in it, but more of a cameo role, not an actual main character, so it was cool."

The upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel will drop on June 22, 2022, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The release schedule will vary according to the time zones. Stay tuned for more updates.

