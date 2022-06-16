Ms. Marvel Episode 3: The origin story of Kamala's powers?

After a fascinating episode on June 15, 2022, Ms. Marvel will return with a new episode next week. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) story will continue from the previous episode, which ended on a tight cliffhanger.

The show started with a brilliant premise and lived up to its hype in the two episodes it has released so far.

The second episode saw Kamala try out her luck as a superhero for the first time with hilarious and ambiguous results.

Marvel has already established how difficult it is to be a superhero, even with superpowers. Kamala's exploits ended in a bigger crisis at the last moment, opening up a whole lot of possibilities for the series.

Read on for more details about the upcoming third episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel Episode 3: What could the cliffhanger mean for the future of the series?

Before discussing the cliffhanger, one must go back to Kamran's (played by Rish Shah) appearance at the beginning of the second episode.

Titled Crushed, the episode largely revolved around Kamran, a boy from Kamala Khan's college on whom she has a crush.

While things start out almost like a fairytale for the two, things appear to be too good between Kamala and Kamran, almost in an uncanny way. He also seems to make an appearance at the perfect moment all the time. While this looked beautiful initially, it wasn't long before viewers started questioning his motives.

Another striking thing in this episode was Kamala's visions, which were probably caused by the bracelet she wears. Her bracelet is most likely her source of power.

In the vision, Kamala sees a woman a couple of times but is unable to place her.

The ending of the episode connected the two things when Kamran made an appearance (yet again in the right place) to save Kamala, who was being chased by the government. After he picks her up in his car, he introduces her to his mother, Najma (Nimra Bucha), the same woman she saw in her visions.

This opened up an array of possibilities for the next episode. There may be some sort of connection between Kamala and Najma, or perhaps Najma is a villain that the bracelet warns her about.

There is not much to take away from the comics in this case, as Najma is not very present there. Meanwhile, Kamran is a villain in the Marvel comics who gains Kamala's trust before betraying her.

This cliffhanger means the third episode will significantly deviate from any comic arc, and though it is not clear who the antagonist is, it could be either Najma or Kamran. The episode will also continue the arc of the government's search for Kamala.

Another thing to consider is that Kamala hasn't really learned much about her abilities. Following the classic superhero trope, Kamala could also get a mentor in the next episode of Ms. Marvel.

However, the show has not followed any conventional approaches so far, making it harder to predict. Kamala is also yet to officially become Ms. Marvel.

The upcoming episode of Ms. Marvel will be released on June 22, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for more updates.

