5 upcoming best Disney movies of 2024

At the D23 Expo of 2022, Disney revealed the details of several highly anticipated projects while also announcing some new projects for the next couple of years to come. Disney is arguably the world's most successful movie studio, considering the kind of success that Marvel films and shows have been bringing in recent years.

While a number of announcements for Marvel shows and movies were expected, fans have been eagerly awaiting for details about animated films from Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar. Despite all the major new developments in production, the company is still heavily associated with bringing brilliantly written children's stories to life using the most delightful animation techniques.

Top 5 Disney films for 2024

1) Elio

Elio (Image via IMDB)

Elio is a Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar production that seems to be bringing back the tradition of telling larger than life stories in dreamy ways. The film is expected to be released in theaters on March 1, 2024 and was one of the biggest projects that were announced in the D23 Expo.

Adrian Molina, who previously directed Coco and contributed to the screenplay of The Good Dinosaur, will be directing Elio. Since the release of Soul in 2020 from the same production houses, expectations for the upcoming animated films have been fairly high.

Elio follows the life of a shy, introverted 11-year-old, whose mother is involved in a space-related military mission. When he accidentally makes contact with another galaxy, he is mistaken to be the intergalactic ambassador of Earth. The film is completely computer-animated and may bring back the signature 'Disney tradition' of discussing complex philosophies through simple stories.

2) Snow White

Snow White 2024 (Image via IMDB)

The trend of remaking animated classics into live-action began many years ago and is still quite popular with the recent release of Tom Hanks starrer Pinocchio. Another film announced at the D23 Expo was the live-action remake of Snow White, one of Disney's oldest animated films.

Although the live-action remakes didn't receive as much love as the originals, the remakes of previous movies such as The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, made way for great cinematic experiences in the theater.

The live-action version of Snow White will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024, and will star Rachel Zegler who has previously played Ariel in Little Mermaid and Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical. The film also stars Gal Gadot as the evil step-mother and has a screenplay co-written by Greta Gerwig.

3) Inside Out 2

Inside Out (Image via IMDB)

Inside Out is one of the finest animated films to have been ever made. The sensitivity and care with which the film talks about the human psyche and emotional health while telling an optimistic children's story is remarkable. It was widely watched and loved by children and adults alike.

The announcement of a sequel to Inside Out is one of the most exciting news to come out of the D23 Expo. It is one of Disney's highest-grossing films and the sequel is expected to do even better at the box-office.

Inside Out 2 will be releasing in theaters on June 14, 2024 and will be taking place inside the head of a now older Riley who begins to experience newer emotions.

4) Mufasa: Lion King

Mufasa: Lion King (Image via IMDB)

While the animated 1994 film Lion King is one of Disney's most loved films, its 2019 remake into live-action did not impress the audience as much. The film was heavily criticized for a lack of added nuance in the live-action version. However, the studio has now announced Mufasa: Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 remake, which is expected to dwell deeper into the story and origins of Mufasa.

While a lot of fans did think of Scar as a better subject for the prequel, Mufasa, being one of Disney's most adored characters, did generate just as much excitement.

The classic comical characters of Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki will be reprising their roles and will be playing an important role in the course of the story which will probably be told through their lens.

5) Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2024 (image via IMDB)

When the animated film Lilo and Stitch first released in 2002, it was instantly loved by a wide audience and also received highly positive reviews. The film is a science-fiction, comedy-drama which also inspired the creation of a two-season long television series. Remaking such a widely acclaimed film into live-action, would bring with it great responsibility and pressure too.

A live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch was announced at the D23 Expo and a theatrical release for the film is scheduled for 2024. After Snow White, Lilo and Stitch would be the second animated classic to be remade into live-action in 2024. As the film has a mix of adventure too, the visuals in the film are expected to be remarkable and something to look forward to.

Disney has been giving out amazing films in huge volumes over the past few years, owing to all the studios that have been made a part of it. The studio is expected to continue this kind of production for the upcoming couple of years, considering the commercial success most of Disneys films get, at the box offices.

