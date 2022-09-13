D23 Expo 2022: Top 7 Marvel announcements 

Marvel is in the limelight yet again as a number of new films and shows have been announced by the franchise. Many exciting announcements were made at the D23 Expo held from September 9, 2022 to September 11, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center, which is adjacent to Disneyland.

Of all the film and television studios under Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, 20th Century Studios, and Disney Branded Television made some important announcements at the event.

Some of the exciting announcements made by Marvel included the latest season of Loki, a sequel to Captain America, and the renewal of Black Panther. There were also a number of new stories that the Marvel Studios decided to explore and declared at the D23 Expo 2022. Here are some of the most anticipated shows and movies as announced by Marvel:

The most exciting Marvel announcements at D23 Expo 2022

1) Werewolf by Night

Inspired by the American comics, Werewolf by Night follows the story of a fictional character, Jack Russell, who turns into a werewolf by night. The show is expected to premiere on Disney+ and features a character with a great fan base. Jack Russell, with his unique powers and interesting backstory, is also expected to be a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While many shows have previously been renewed for new seasons by Marvel, Werewolf by Night is going to be a fresh new production that is slated for release soon.

2) Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is one of the few superhero stories that involves significant elements of science fiction. Skrulls, a species of aliens, take over many universes associated with Marvel in this story of extraterrestrial invasion. The story is also a crossover between many different cinematic universes, which makes it all the more exciting.

The six-episode miniseries is expected to be released in 2023 on Disney+.

3) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther (Image via The Indian Express)

Of all the films that Disney announced, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is probably the most anticipated owing to the kind of fan base that the Black Panther franchise has gained over the years. Post King T'Challa's death, the heroes of Wakanda attempt to protect their nation in this new film.

Black Panther is a fan favorite, and the new movie is expected to garner a lot of support from the fans of the franchise.

4) Armor Wars

While Iron Man is one of the most beloved characters from the cinematic universe, fans have been awaiting his return to sequels and specific TV shows ever since his disappearance from the main films. The announcement of Armor Wars, that follows his character arc from the very beginning, has therefore heightened anticipation among the fans of the hero.

Iron Man 2 had already borrowed ideas from how the Armor Wars comics interpret Iron Man. However, the latest story slated to release on Disney+ is expected to dig deeper into the character and boasts higher budgets, better technology, and writing.

5) Ironheart

Ironheart (Image via Marvel)

Expected to be the eleventh TV series from the Marvel Cinematic Series, Ironheart was announced before the D23. However, the fact that Shakira Barrera will star in the series was only revealed recently at the Expo. Barrera will star alongside Dominique Thorne in the show.

The show is scheduled to release in the latter half of 2023 and will be spread across a miniseries of six episodes. The official release date, however, has not yet been revealed.

6) Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: A new world order (Image via Slash Film)

While Anthony Mackie was already known to be starring in the new installment of the Captain America franchise, it was only recently announced that Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have now joined the cast of the film. Captain America, one of the most critically acclaimed franchises to come out of the studios, now boasts the inclusion of two new talented stars.

The movie is expected to premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024. It is one of the most highly-anticipated films coming out of the studio.

7) Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four (Image via IMDB)

It was announced that the new Fantastic Four film will be a Kevin Feige directorial piece. The appearance of the Fantastic Four characters in the recent Doctor Strange film was already highly exciting for fans, and this announcement further intensified their excitement. While the cast and crew of the film has not yet been revealed, the anticipation for the new release is still high.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes If these are Marvel’s plans for their big multiverse theme park ride just imagine what they have planned for Secret Wars. If these are Marvel’s plans for their big multiverse theme park ride just imagine what they have planned for Secret Wars. https://t.co/1XIHQYKUh2

Several major announcements were made by other platforms owned by Disney as well. However, these were some of the most anticipated titles.

Edited by Susrita Das