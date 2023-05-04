Disney's beloved animated movie, Lilo & Stitch, is getting a live-action remake that is set to release sometime in 2024. Fans of the original film are excited to see what's in store for the remake. It is rumored that the remake will be set in modern-day Hawaii and feature an updated version of the iconic "ohana, which means 'family' in Hawaiian," phrase.

The original Lilo & Stitch followed a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopted an alien named Stitch, who was designed to be a destructive force. As Lilo teaches Stitch about the world and the importance of family, they both discover what it means to belong. The new live-action version is expected to follow a similar storyline.

The cast of the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake will have some brilliant actors

While not a lot of the details about the live-action film are released, according to Collider, some details about the cast and crew of the film have been released. Apart from Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, and Kaipo Duidot, the film will also have a returning cast member - Tia Carrere. She voiced Nani, Lilo's older sister in the original film. However, she isn't the only returning cast member from the original film.

1) Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai

Maia Kealoha, a six-year-old native Hawaiian actress, is set to take on the role of Lilo Pelekai in the upcoming remake. This is her first-ever acting role.

Maia's character, Lilo, is a young girl who is fond of hula, surfing, and wildlife, and is particularly fascinated with everything "gross." Despite being imaginative, she has a rebellious streak that often lands her in trouble and alienates her from her peers.

Unlike the original Lilo & Stitch animated movie, where her parents had died relatively recently, the remake will feature their passing as having occurred "a few years" earlier. Lilo deals with her sorrow by projecting an unwavering sense of joyful enthusiasm.

2) Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch

Chris Sanders, who co-directed and co-wrote the Lilo & Stitch animated film, will be reprising his role as the voice of Stitch in the remake.

Stitch is a blue koala-like illegal alien genetic experiment, known as Experiment 626, that is adopted by Lilo. Described as "unruly, impulsive, and freakishly strong," Stitch is a furry, ugly-cute wrecking ball seemingly bent on destroying everything in his path.

Chris Sanders has written movies like The Croods and How to Train Your Dragon. He also came up with story outlines for Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

3) Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai

Sydney Agudong will play Nani Pelekai Lilo's 19-year-old sister and legal guardian in the upcoming in Lilo & Stitch.

Nani is described as intelligent, athletic, and a straight-A student who struggles to balance taking care of Lilo, maintaining her school grades, and her job. The increasing pressure led to conflict between her and Lilo's social worker, with child protective services threatening to separate the sisters and put Lilo into foster care.

The Hawaiian actress has featured as a co-star in NCIS and was a recurring character named Charlize on season four of Netflix's On My Block.

4) Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena

Kaipo Dudoit will play David Kawena, an 18-year-old native Hawaiian who studies at a community college and is often kind to Nani.

He performs the "fire knife dance" at the hotel where he and Nani work. He is described as a laid-back and friendly young man who is a positive influence on Nani. David also provides her with emotional support as she struggles to balance taking care of Lilo, maintaining her job, and her school grades.

Kaipo had previously appeared on one episode of Magnum P.I. in 2020

5) Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa

Tia Carrere will play Mrs. Kekoa. She is a 55-year-old social worker who is "a practical, by-the-book kind and patient woman who checks in regularly with Nani," but is aware of Nani's struggles. The character is original to the Lilo & Stitch live-action film.

Carrere was also the voice of Nani in the original animated movie but will be playing a different character in the remake.

She has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows throughout her career. These include series like Relic Hunter, The A-Team, and the Lilo & Stitch series. She was also a part of films like Wayne's World, True Lies and My Teacher's Wife.

6) Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba

Zach Galifianakis will be lending his voice to Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the Kweltikwan "Mad Scientist" creator of Stitch. Jookiba is responsible for creating Experiment 626, and he is sent to Earth to prevent Jumba from harming any of Earth's life forms while hunting Stitch.

However, Jumba has a change of heart and decides to help Lilo and her friends protect Stitch from his captors. Jumba is known for his intelligence and scientific knowledge, as well as his eccentric personality.

Galifianakis is most popular for his role in The Hangover Trilogy.

7) Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley

Billy Magnussen will voice Agent Pleakley, a Plorgonarian agent of the United Galactic Federation. He was sent to Earth to prevent Jumba from harming any of Earth's life forms while hunting Stitch.

Pleakley is known for his anxious and nervous nature, as well as his penchant for cross-dressing. Despite his quirky behavior, he is a valuable ally to Lilo and her family and often assists them in their endeavors.

Magnussen has starred in several popular movies recently, including Game Night, Aladdin, The Many Saints of Newark, and No Time to Die.

8) Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

Courtney B. Vance will be voicing Cobra Bubbles, a social worker who is in charge of Lilo's welfare, in the upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

Bubbles is initially portrayed as cold, no-nonsense, and strictly by-the-book, but as the story progresses, he shows a softer side and develops a bond with Lilo and her family. He is a former CIA agent who now works for social services, and is shown to have extensive knowledge of extraterrestrial life forms and advanced technology.

Vance has won two Primetime Emmy awards for his roles in Lovecraft Country and American Crime Story.

Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. He was nominated for the 2023 Oscars in the Best Animated Feature Film category for his film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Lilo & Stitch has no tentative release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

