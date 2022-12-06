Daredevil: Born Again cast- Who are the two new actresses joining the Disney+ series?

Casting is going on in full swing for Daredevil: Born Again, the revival series of the titular character on Disney+. While Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise their respective characters of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the new actors joining the cast include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

Gandolfini is best known for portraying the young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark (2021). Interestingly, Gandolfini’s father, James Gandolfini, played the older Tony Soprano in the TV series The Sopranos.

Levieva is a Russian-American actress known for Adventureland, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Invisible, and Spread, among others. Holt, on the other hand, was last seen in three episodes of Better Call Saul.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of the Daredevil: Born Again first episode reads:

"Matt is back in the hell's kitchen. Kingpin is also back and seeks revenge. Matt meets his old friends and on his normal daily routine of getting practicing law and is in his daredevil form at night. Kingpin is making plans to take him down and end him forever."

Meet the new actresses joining the Daredevil: Born Again team

Margarita Levieva

Born in Saint Petersburg, Russia (then Leningrad, Soviet Union), Margarita Levieva emigrated to the US when she was 11 with her mother and twin brother. They settled in Brooklyn.

Levieva’s first known role was in 2005 as a guest appearance on Law & Order: Trial by Jury. She subsequently appeared in Fox’s Vanished and films Billy's Choice, Noise, Inherit the Viper (2019), and It Happened In L.A. (2017), among others.

The 42-year-old was a series regular in ABC’s Revenge (2011–2015), HBO’s The Deuce (2016–2019). She stars in the 2022 Netflix series In From the Cold.

Levieva also recently signed up for The Acolyte, a Star Wars spin-off series. Set to release in late 2023, it stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

The series, helmed by Leslye Headland, has already started production in the UK.

Sandrine Holt

The British-born Canadian model and actress, Sandrine Holt, made her debut at the age of 17 in the episode Face of Evil from Friday the 13th: The Series in 1989.

She made her film debut with Black Robe in 1991. For her performance as Annuka, she was nominated for a Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Her subsequent roles in TV and films include Rapa-Nui (1994), Once a Thief franchise (1996, 1997, and 1998), Pocahontas: The Legend (1995), and Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004).

In 2006, Holt starred in 24, and a year later, she was seen in the Showtime series The L Word. She was also seen in Underworld: Awakening, House of Cards, Terminator Genisys, TV series Fear the Walking Dead, DXS, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In November of this year, the 50-year-old Croydon native signed with Los Angeles-based Silver Lining Entertainment. She continues to be represented by the Agency for the Performing Arts, or APA. It is one of the top talent agencies headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

What are the new actors playing in Daredevil: Born Again?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it seems Gandolfini, Holt, and Levieva will play some very interesting roles in Daredevil: Born Again.

According to The A.V. Club, Gandolfini might play Kingpin’s son Richard Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. According to the comics, he gets infatuated with the idea of taking on Kingpin’s moniker.

Levieva has reportedly been roped in to play Cox aka Daredevil’s love interest in Daredevil: Born Again and Holt might be seen as Kingpin’s girlfriend. According to reports, Colin Woodell, known for The Flight Attendant and The Purge, has also joined the Daredevil: Born Again cast as an unidentified villain.

Daredevil: Born Again will hit the floor in early 2023, and shooting for its 18 episodes will continue for 11 months starting in February. As per reports, the team will set base in New York City partially, but the principal photography will take place there itself.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to hit screens in the spring (March-May) of 2024.

