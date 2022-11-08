First Look: Lee Jung-jae reveals first photo from the sets of debut Hollywood production Star Wars The Acolyte

Star Wars’ The Acolyte shared the official first look of Lee Jung-jae from his debut Hollywood production.

In the first look revealed, Lee Jung-jae can be seen keenly taking instructions from someone from the production team. Amandla Stenberg (his co-star) can also be seen in the frame, both listening intently to The Acolyte's showrunner, Lesyle Headland.

The photos also show Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg holding their scripts, presumably rehearsing for a scene.

Lee Jung-jae is playing the lead role in Star Wars’ upcoming series The Acolyte, slated to air globally on Disney Plus. Besides Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg, the series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

K-drama fans are excited to see Lee Jung-jae in his debut Hollywood production Star Wars’ The Acolyte

On September 9, it was revealed that the talented star has been cast as the male lead in Lucasfilm's new Star Wars series, titled The Acolyte. At the time, no information regarding the new Disney Plus series or Lee Jung-jae’s character was made available to the public.

On November 8, Star Wars' official Twitter handle announced that the ambitious series had officially gone on floors with its lead cast. The ambitious series comes with an ensemble cast featuring the biggest names from Hollywood and the Korean entertainment industry.

K-drama fans are excited and proud of Lee Jung-jae headlining a major Star Wars’ series in his debut Hollywood production.

The Acolyte can be described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a world of turbulent secrets and how dark powers surface in the final days of the High Republic era.

It follows a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes. But they have no idea that their opponents are stronger and more powerful than they can imagine, which sets them up for a massive task.

Leslye Headland serves as The Acolyte’s showrunner, creator, and executive producer. She will also direct the first episode of the show. The show is one of several live-action Star Wars shows available on Disney Plus, including Andor.

In a recent press event for his directorial debut film Hunt, the talented Hallyu star when asked about his debut Hollywood production maintained a studied silence, refusing to divulge any important details.

However, he did call The Acolyte his "biggest project ever" and revealed he was excited to see how it turns out.

More about Squid Game season 2

In January this year, Netflix and PD Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the production of Squid Game season 2. PD Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the second season is going to be bigger and better with more things at stake and bigger prize money.

The actor will return as Seong Gi-hun, player 456, a divorcee-gambler fighting for custody of his sole child, who is about to leave Korea with her mother and new stepfather. Player 456 participated in the game in the hopes of winning the jackpot prize of $45.6 billion, which will pay off his debts and allow him sole custody of his daughter.

On a related note, a game based on the popular Korean survival series is in the works, with more exciting productions based on the show set to air sometime next year.

