Actor Lee Jung-jae is estimated to earn 1 billion KRW for each episode of Netflix's Squid Game season 2

On October 11, it was reported that Lee Jung-jae would receive 1 billion KRW (Korean Won) for each episode of Squid Game 2, equivalent to $700,000. South Korean star Lee Jung-jae is one of the most popular actors and filmmakers. He has received numerous honors and awards, especially following his incredible performance in the first season of Squid Game.

The actor's resume boasts of several achievements, including the Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Critics' Choice Television Award. He has won 6 Baeksang Arts Awards overall.

🟠ne Ⓜ️an 🅱️attalion @gentle_papii that will captivate your soul.



1. SQUID GAME Top 10 Korean Thriller Tv-Seriesthat will captivate your soul.1. SQUID GAME Top 10 Korean Thriller Tv-Series 🎬 that will captivate your soul.🌀1. SQUID GAME https://t.co/ab5Xb63VLV

As per the Korean media outlet reports, if the second season of the Netflix hit series has nine episodes, like its first installment, the actor would be paid approximately 9 billion KRW, around $6.3 million.

More on Netflix hit series Squid Game

Fans eagerly await the next chapter of the series, but the season 2 release date is yet to be confirmed. It is speculated that filming will start next year, according to insiders. As a result of the massive success of K-drama, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk will also receive a huge fee for season 2. The series' season 1 budget was around $21.4 million.

Netflix Korea and Siren Pictures' production of Squid Game 2 budget is estimated at approximately 100 billion KRW (Korean Won), which is equal to $70 million. Netflix also stated that Squid Game is the platform's biggest hit series, garnering a large viewership of about 111 million tune-ins after its debut on September 17, 2021.

♡ @taesdawn26 tony leung with hwang dong-hyuk, the writer and director of squid game tony leung with hwang dong-hyuk, the writer and director of squid game https://t.co/AVf00cfAQM

The second biggest series during that period was Bridgerton, having a viewership of around 82 million in its first month. Season 2 of the series is anticipated to be a smash hit with the expectation of breaking its own streaming records on the platform. Meanwhile, the director of Squid Game also expressed a dilemma as to whether there will be a revival of the series' dead characters or not.

The director said that he was working on the games that would be featured in the second season. With just nine episodes, the mini-series has a thrilling production design that compels viewers to watch over and over again. The survival drama follows a storyline of a deeply unequal capitalist society chasing money and portrays its narrative via multi-player games.

Meanwhile, director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk made history at the Emmys by winning accolades for Squid Game. Lee Jung-jae also had the honor of winning in the category of the Best Actor for the drama. The achievement made both the director and actor the first Asians to win the titles, and they were also the first to win from a non-English series.

Poll : 0 votes