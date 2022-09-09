Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae bags a lead role in Star Wars: The Acolyte

Lee Jung-jae, who became a household name internationally with Squid Game, has entered the Star Wars universe. The 49-year-old veteran actor bagged a lead role in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series titled The Acolyte, reported Deadline on September 9, 2022.

The Squid Game actor became the latest person to join The Acolyte team. His character is also under tight wraps for the time being.

The news comes as an unexpected surprise, as rumors about the Hunt director-actor joining Marvel were ripe for multiple discussions on social media. The actor had previously denied it in a statement. Although the rumors may have been false, people's predictions of Korean actors breaking into mainstream Hollywood proved correct.

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae to step into the Star Wars universe

Following rumors of Lee Jung-jae joining Marvel, the world was already looking forward to the South Korean actor breaking into a major Hollywood franchise. While not Marvel, it has come true for Star Wars.

Star Wars is a cult classic that began in the 1970s. It is now a media franchise that has expanded into multiple movies, series, video games, novels, themed attractions, and comics. The latest Star Wars series is The Acolyte and will be led by the Squid Game actor.

As per Deadline’s report on September 9, sources confirmed that Lee Jung-jae has bagged the lead role in the mystery thriller. This is a massive leap for the 49-year-old, who tasted worldwide recognition after the Netflix survival show.

Since its premiere, the actor has made history multiple times and will probably do so again at the Primetime Emmy Awards scheduled for September 13. He will also be a presenter at the Emmys, along with his co-star Jung Ho-yeon.

Meanwhile, The Acolyte’s other lead will be played by Amandla Stenberg, 23, a Critics' Choice Award and Black Reels Award nominee. Jodie Turner-Smith was also reported to be joining the show’s cast.

The roles of any of the actors have not yet been revealed. However, it is not up for debate that The Acolyte will be Lee Jung-jae’s biggest career milestone. As is, thanks to the Hallyu Wave, OTT platforms, and unparalleled fan power, Hollywood is opening its doors to South Korea’s prominent stars.

Before the Squid Game star, Park Seo-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Cha Eun-woo, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Teo, and Bae Doona were reported to have entered the Hollywood industry too.

Park Seo-joon will be seen in the Captain Marvel sequel, Jung Ho-yeon will appear in The Governesses, and Cha Eun-woo will feature in K-pop: Lost in America. BLACKPINK’s Jennie will appear in The Idol, Yoo Teo will play the lead role in Past Lives, and Bae Doona will return to Hollywood with Rebel Moon.

It will be interesting to see which role the Squid Game actor plays. Some distasteful comments regarding the show’s language have already been made on Reddit. IGN’s news editor, Matt Kim, shared a screenshot with people discussing if he would speak English or "make him an alien" to make him "learn a new language."

Production for The Acolyte is scheduled to begin in the fall in London.

