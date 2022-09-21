Paramore Beacon Theatre New York show: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Paramore has announced a new show for their North American tour. The show will take place on November 13 at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Following their stop in New York, the band will be performing in Atlanta, Georgia, and St. Augustine, Florida, before wrapping up on November 19 at Mexico's Corona Capital festival. The trio recently added two Los Angeles shows to their schedule as well. They will perform on October 20 and October 27 at The Wiltern and at The Belasco.

Registration for the tour is currently open through September 20 at 10.00 pm ET on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans who receive a code will have access to buy tickets starting on September 23 at 10.00 am ET.

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater #

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir #

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha #

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater &

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ~

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco %

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY =

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre =

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center =

November 13, 2022 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre =

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle =

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

^Festival Date

# with Claud

= with Ogi

& with Japanese Breakfast + Young the Giant

~ with Faux Real

Paramore discourages reselling of tickets and are using anti-scalping measures

Paramore made the announcement about the ticketing policy, discouraging the reselling of tickets at a higher price. For their LA shows on October 20 and October 27, the band used anti-scalping measures. The band has noted that New York state law prevents that kind of restriction. However, they will be implemented going forward. The message reads:

“As many of you know, we partnered with Ticketmaster for our Los Angeles shows to control the ability to sell tickets strictly through Ticketmaster’s Ticket Exchange Program, preventing anyone from reselling tickets for profit. We really wanted to use the same program for this show, but New York state law does not allow for the restriction of ticket resale pricing.”

They further added, noting:

“However, the new law does require resellers to disclose what they originally paid for the ticket alongside their asking price. We heard your feedback and plan to implement the Ticket Exchange Program moving forward whenever possible, but every show’s ability to participate will rely on their respective state laws.”

Paramore announce a new single This Is Why

Earlier this week, Paramore announced their new single This Is Why and shared a snippet of the song. The single will be the band's first new material since their fifth studio album, After Laughter, which was released in 2017. Earlier in July, Hayley Williams revealed that the Paramore studio album has been influenced by the band Bloc Party.

Speaking on her Everything is Emo podcast, Williams said:

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.”

Paramore was formed in 2004 and consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro.

