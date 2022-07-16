Paramore reunion tour 2022: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

American rock band Paramore are hitting the road this October with their North American tour. The tour will kick off on October 2 in Bakersfield, California, and will stretch through November 19 in Mexico City, where the band is scheduled to perform at the Corona Capital Festival. The band will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Toronto.
They will also make appearances at festivals, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young. Earlier this year, the band's lead vocalist, Hayley Williams, performed at the Coachella festival during Billie Eilish’s set. She played the group's hit Misery Business during the show. The group has not toured since 2018.
Registration for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale is now open and will close at 10 pm on Sunday, July 17. The verified fan presale for the general public will be available from July 20 at 10.00 am through July 21 at 10.00 pm PT for fans who receive a unique code from the fan presale registration. The sale of tickets for the general public will begin on July 22 at 10.00 am PT through Paramore’s official website.
Paramore reunion tour 2022 dates
October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 – Magna, Utah – The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 – Omaha, Neb. – Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, Ola. – The Criterion
October 9, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, Mo. – The Factory
October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, Kan. – Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits
October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nev. – When We Were Young Festival
October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
November 9, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. – The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, Ohio – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, Ga. – Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, Fla. – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
More about Paramore
Paramore is an American rock band that was formed in 2004 and consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro. Williams, who joined the band as a teenager, is the only member to appear on all five of Paramore’s studio albums. The band is signed to Fueled by Ramen, a subsidiary of Atlantic Records. The band released their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in 2005, followed by Riot! In 2007, it rose to critical success.
The sophomore album featured hit singles including Misery Business, Crushcrushcrush, and That’s What Yo Get. The album earned Paramaore a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2008 Grammy Awards. In 2009, the band released their third album, Brand New Eyes, followed by their self-titled fourth album in 2013. The band won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for the single Ain’t It Fun from the album that year. In 2017, Paramore released their fifth studio album, After Laughter, which rose to critical acclaim that year.