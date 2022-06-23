Billie Eilish Asia World Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, venues, and all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is heading to Asia this August for her Happier Than Ever tour. This is the first time the Grammy-award winning singer will travel to Asia for a tour. Eilish will perform in Asia on 6 tour dates in the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan. The singer is currently on her European and UK tour.

After concluding her tour in Asia on August 26, Eilish will head to New Zealand and Australia Tour starting on September 8. Eilish will conclude her tour on September 30 in Perth, Australia. She is also set to make appearances at the Glastonbury festival on June 24.

Billie Eilish Asia 2022 Tour tickets

Billie Eilish Asia Tour tickets will be available via tour promoter Live Nation. The presale for Eilish’s fan club will go live on June 24 at 10.00 am GMT. A second presale will be available starting June 25 at the same time. A general sale for tickets will begin on Monday, June 27 at 10.00 am GMT. For Seoul, the presale will begin on July 6.

Billie Eilish Asia 2022 Tour dates

August 13 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

August 15 – Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

August 18 – Kuala Lumpur, National Stadium

August 21 – Singapore, National Stadium

August 24 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

August 26 – Tokyo, Ariake Arena

Billie Eilish Australian and New Zealand Tour tickets

September 8 -- Auckland, Spark Arena

September 9 -- Auckland, Spark Arena

September 10 -- Auckland, Spark Arena

September 13 -- Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

September 14 -- Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

September 15 -- Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

September 17 -- Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Center

September 18 -- Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Center

September 19 -- Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Center

September 22 -- Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

September 23 -- Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

September 24 -- Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

September 26 -- Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

September 29 -- Perth, RAC Arena

September 30 -- Perth, RAC Arena

Tickets for Billie Eilish’s Australian shows are also available via Live Nation.

More about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish achieved fame when she was very young. The singer, now 20, released her debut single Ocean Eyes in 2015, which was critically appreciated. The song was written and produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell, with whom she frequently collaborates on music and in live shows. Her extended debut play Don’t Smile At Me was released in 2017 and charted in the top 15 in various countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

In 2019, she released her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart. The song Bad Guy from the album reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Eilish won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022 for the title song of No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name. After that, the artist released singles including Everything I Wanted, My Future, Therefore I Am, and Your Power, which peaked in the top 10 in the US and UK. Her ongoing tour is in support of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever (2021), which reached number one in 25 countries.

Eilish has multiple accolades to her name, including seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award.

This year, she became the youngest artist in Grammy history and third overall to win all four general field categories, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. She is one Tony short of getting the EGOT status.

