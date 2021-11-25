Good Dye Young controversy explained as Paramore's Hayley Williams issues lengthy apology on Twitter

Good Dye Young, a renowned hair products company established by Paramore's Hayley Williams and hairstylist Brian O’Connor, recently came under fire for being involved in a Twitter controversy.

As per media reports, a team member of the organization reportedly posted a joke on their personal Twitter account targeted towards Brazilian Paramore fans. The joke was deemed to be racially inappropriate and left the community disappointed.

On November 4, the official account of Good Dye Young addressed the situation on social media and posted an apology on Twitter. More recently, Hayley Williams issued another lengthy apology directly acknowledging the controversy on behalf of the company and her partner, Brian.

GDY issued an official apology following Twitter controversy (Image via GDY/Facebook)

Hayley Williams joined hands with her longtime hairstylist and makeup artist Brian O’Connor to establish her own hair dye company in 2016 after four years of planning.

Good Dye Young came to be recognized for its vegan and cruelty-free dyes and gained immense popularity across the globe, especially among Paramore fans. However, the company recently landed in hot waters due to a controversy on Twitter.

The controversy began when a team member of the company talked about Good Dye Young’s Instagram hack and ended up targeting Brazilian fans as a joke. In a now-deleted tweet, the employee wrote:

“Now which one of the Brazilian Paramore stans hacked and deleted GDY’s Instagram.”

The employee was later identified as Becca Sievers, a Tennessee native who served as the marketing manager for the brand. Following the controversy, her Twitter account and tweet were removed from the platform.

On November 4, the official account of Good Dye Young took to Twitter to apologize to fans for the behavior of the employee. It was mentioned that the staff member initially engaged in a humorous banter with Brazilian Paramore fans and made a controversial remark “intended as a joke”.

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung A few days ago, one of our team members made a joke from a personal account about the Brazilian Paramore fanbase regarding GDY’s IG account being disabled. This team member previously engaged in funny back and forth tweets and banter with a few members of the Brazilian fanbase A few days ago, one of our team members made a joke from a personal account about the Brazilian Paramore fanbase regarding GDY’s IG account being disabled. This team member previously engaged in funny back and forth tweets and banter with a few members of the Brazilian fanbase

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung but then made a statement that was intended as a joke, but instead unintentionally hurt a lot of people’s feelings.

Paramore’s fans in Brazil are loyal, passionate, and incredibly engaged. This team member issued an apology immediately, a lot of the people who were hurt did not but then made a statement that was intended as a joke, but instead unintentionally hurt a lot of people’s feelings.Paramore’s fans in Brazil are loyal, passionate, and incredibly engaged. This team member issued an apology immediately, a lot of the people who were hurt did not

The company also clarified that the employee did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings and issued an immediate apology on their personal account. However, both the apology and the employee’s Twitter account were taken down for “safety and security” purposes as they allegedly received death threats following the incident.

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung initially receive it. The apology along with the team member’s personal account were both taken offline for safety and security after they were met with death threats and other troubling responses. We have decided to address those concerns here. initially receive it. The apology along with the team member’s personal account were both taken offline for safety and security after they were met with death threats and other troubling responses. We have decided to address those concerns here.

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung We shouldn’t expect for people to believe it if we can’t continually show up for our community in a healthy, engaging, and inclusive way.

We are genuinely very sorry for any hurt that was caused this week. We shouldn’t expect for people to believe it if we can’t continually show up for our community in a healthy, engaging, and inclusive way. We are genuinely very sorry for any hurt that was caused this week.

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung It doesn’t matter the context or the heart behind it - we will continue to brave difficult conversations and community connection.



Thank you for reading. Love, the GDY team. It doesn’t matter the context or the heart behind it - we will continue to brave difficult conversations and community connection. Thank you for reading. Love, the GDY team.

The brand also mentioned that “inclusivity” stands at the core of their message and that the company is passionate about “activism and advocacy” and would not intentionally offend any community. They further apologized for the inconvenience and shared that they will continue to build a healthy community connection.

Hayley Williams says the incident has been a "reality check" for the company

Hayley Williams issued lengthy public apology over GDY controversy (Image via Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz)

Following the Twitter controversy surrounding Good Dye Young’s employee and consistent outrage on social media, Hayley Williams personally addressed the situation in a lengthy apology post. She shared that the incident resulted in a lot of “reality checks” and “wake up calls” for the founders:

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung First off, we are deeply sorry for not having communicated directly with you all sooner. There’s been a lot going on that’s caused this delay… namely my (Hayley) being away to record with the band. However, the time that has passed has been full of reality checks and (2/15) First off, we are deeply sorry for not having communicated directly with you all sooner. There’s been a lot going on that’s caused this delay… namely my (Hayley) being away to record with the band. However, the time that has passed has been full of reality checks and (2/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung wake up calls that the team as well as us, the founders, know are vital to the mission of our brand.

The heart of Good Dye Young has always been you all. It’s probably my experience in music that has taught me without community, there’s no point. (3/15) wake up calls that the team as well as us, the founders, know are vital to the mission of our brand. The heart of Good Dye Young has always been you all. It’s probably my experience in music that has taught me without community, there’s no point. (3/15)

The singer also communicated with the Brazilian fans and called them the most passionate group while apologizing for the situation:

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung our community felt the opposite of included and highly regarded.



Quickly, I (Hayley) want to sidebar and communicate directly to Brazilian fans and community members:

(5/15) our community felt the opposite of included and highly regarded. Quickly, I (Hayley) want to sidebar and communicate directly to Brazilian fans and community members: (5/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung There has never been a more passionate group of people than those of you that I’ve been lucky to meet at a show, a meet and greet, or in an airport. I know that you likely felt uncared for or unseen by me in this instance and for that I’m so sorry. (6/15) There has never been a more passionate group of people than those of you that I’ve been lucky to meet at a show, a meet and greet, or in an airport. I know that you likely felt uncared for or unseen by me in this instance and for that I’m so sorry. (6/15)

The 32-year-old also shared that the company took responsibility for its actions and introduced several changes in regards to new standards and policies. She also mentioned that the company has contacted professionals to conduct diversity, inclusion and sensitivity training:

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung The truth is, that this moment is going to redefine how the company operates as well as my understanding of my own responsibility as one of the leaders here at GDY. For that, I’m grateful to you all.



And speaking of how the company operates… (7/15) The truth is, that this moment is going to redefine how the company operates as well as my understanding of my own responsibility as one of the leaders here at GDY. For that, I’m grateful to you all. And speaking of how the company operates… (7/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung Brian and I are happy to say that in the past few weeks there have been a lot of steps taken towards accountability and change at GDY. There’ve been conversations with organizations and industry experts in Diversity and Inclusion, as well as Sensitivity Training. (8/15) Brian and I are happy to say that in the past few weeks there have been a lot of steps taken towards accountability and change at GDY. There’ve been conversations with organizations and industry experts in Diversity and Inclusion, as well as Sensitivity Training. (8/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung We will now have more experienced and professional direction to help us implement new standards and policies at GDY. With these experts on board, there will be continual audits (quarterly, yearly, and also as-needed) of any new policies (9/15) We will now have more experienced and professional direction to help us implement new standards and policies at GDY. With these experts on board, there will be continual audits (quarterly, yearly, and also as-needed) of any new policies (9/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung to make sure we are acting in alignment with our brand’s mission. We want to make sure we are continually learning and growing, as many of you have asked for. We want to make sure we can answer to true accountability better than we’ve done. (10/15) to make sure we are acting in alignment with our brand’s mission. We want to make sure we are continually learning and growing, as many of you have asked for. We want to make sure we can answer to true accountability better than we’ve done. (10/15)

Good Dye Young also reportedly hired a global third party human resources agency to establish principles on interactions and company philosophies. The brand has also decided to conduct Culture Check-ups every two weeks:

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung We’ve also hired a global 3rd party Human Resources agency that will help us in establishing principles that will guide us inside and outside the office through interactions and company philosophies.

Lastly, the culture inside of the office is shifting for the better. (11/15) We’ve also hired a global 3rd party Human Resources agency that will help us in establishing principles that will guide us inside and outside the office through interactions and company philosophies. Lastly, the culture inside of the office is shifting for the better. (11/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung Every two weeks we will have Culture Check-ups to make sure that we are collaboratively honoring any new policies put in place. This will be a chance for us to have more open and honest conversations about our respective responsibilities to GDY’s community. (12/15) Every two weeks we will have Culture Check-ups to make sure that we are collaboratively honoring any new policies put in place. This will be a chance for us to have more open and honest conversations about our respective responsibilities to GDY’s community. (12/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung We want to reiterate again just how crucial this moment has been for us as founders of a small business. If we could go back, there’s so much we’d do differently to make sure we were putting the right structures in place from the start. Thank you all for being diligent (13/15) We want to reiterate again just how crucial this moment has been for us as founders of a small business. If we could go back, there’s so much we’d do differently to make sure we were putting the right structures in place from the start. Thank you all for being diligent (13/15)

Good Dye Young 🌈 @gooddyeyoung in holding us accountable. I can promise that you were heard and we’re holding your words close to our hearts

as we move forward a whole lot less ignorantly.

Sorry for the wordiness here but there was a lot to catch up on and explain. (14/15) in holding us accountable. I can promise that you were heard and we’re holding your words close to our hearts as we move forward a whole lot less ignorantly. Sorry for the wordiness here but there was a lot to catch up on and explain. (14/15)

Hayley concluded her apology stating the founders are hoping to make consumers proud by learning from missteps and drawing the community closer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande