'Single All The Way' ending explained: A predictable conclusion to a heartwarming rom-com 

Christmas is in the air and Netflix is back with another romantic comedy, Single All The Way. Directed by Michael Mayer, the adorable romantic movie is sure to tug at viewers' heartstrings.

Released today, the film depicts the story of Peter, who persuades his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays. But things take quite a different turn when the latter goes on a blind date and realizations dawn upon the two.

Get ready to set up the Christmas mood with the new holiday rom-com Single All The Way.

Brief summary of 'Single All The Way'

Single All The Way follows the story of Peter who is tired of his disastrous dating life. His family is worried that he cannot seem to sustain any relationship. Afraid of disappointing them again, Peter asks his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays.

Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be a need for false pretenses because Peter's mother had already set up a date for him with her trainer James. The former agreed and the date went pretty well.

Meanwhile, Peter's family take notice of how well he and Nick get along, realizing that the two are supposed to be more than friends. The family decided to play matchmaker for Christmas with the purpose of bringing them together.

Nick realizes and confesses his love for Peter, but the latter seems hesitant. Peter has plans to move back home and start his dream job. Coupled with that, he was also scared of getting romantically involved with Nick and risking their perfect relationship. Crestfallen, Nick decides to leave.

A predictable ending

Like any typical romantic comedy, Single All The Way too has a very predictable ending with a happily ever after. As soon as Nick leaves, Peter realizes his true love for his best friend and runs after him.

He decides to take the leap of faith and confesses to Nick. They announce themselves as a couple the next day, on Christmas. Peter's family is overjoyed that he has finally found someone. They were especially delighted about his love for Nick, the only person Peter has had a sustained relationship with through the years.

Catch Single All the Way this holiday season, streaming on Netflix from today, 2 December 2021.

