Daredevil in Deadpool 3? Charlie Cox thinks it's possible & with good reason

Daredevil: Born Again is among the highly anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows, but could we also see Daredevil in Deadpool 3? The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has already appeared in two MCU projects since his Netflix exit, and he is set to return to at least two more MCU shows in the next few years.

However, there may be a chance to see him in the next Deadpool outing before Spider-Man 4, or crossover events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Even Charlie Cox believes the same because Daredevil and Deadpool are very similar in one particular aspect.

Will we see Daredevil in Deadpool 3?

Both Daredevil and Deadpool aren’t just similar in their looks, but they also share another common factor in their cinematic appeal. So far, the success of both these characters has come in an R-rated, adult-oriented setting.

Before Daredevil showed up on the Netflix-Marvel shows, he appeared in a solo movie starring Ben Affleck, which was a massive failure. Similarly, Deadpool failed as a character when he appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, as soon as he got his R-rated setup, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 became the highest-grossers in the R-rated space (until Joker, obviously).

So, is there a chance for us to see Daredevil in Deadpool 3? While attending a panel at German Comic-Con in Dortmund (via Murdocklorian on Twitter), Charlie Cox was asked a question about fans seeing Daredevil in Deadpool 3, and his response was quite positive.

Cox mentioned that Matt Murdock and Wade Wilson could team up in the latter’s film because the “tone” of his project is quite similar to Daredevil: Born Again. He said:

“Because of the tone of our show, I think there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool. Would be really cool.”

Right after saying this, the audience heard him saying that it was now a news story. Well yes, it is! It may not confirm that we will see Daredevil in Deadpool 3 because that’s not in Cox’s hands. However, it does tell us what to expect from the upcoming Disney+ series featuring the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Is Daredevil: Born Again meant for adult audiences?

Coming out on Netflix and having a lot of violence in the first 3 seasons, Daredevil was a series that was constantly rated as TV-MA. Even though Matt Murdock’s MCU stint has been for a more kid-friendly audience, Marvel may be looking to change things up with Daredevil: Born Again. After all, that’s what Charlie Cox meant with the “tone” of the series.

Considering that Disney doesn’t really approve adult projects for Disney+, many would doubt that Marvel’s 18-episode-long series would be for mature audiences. However, that’s what has worked in the past for Daredevil. So, it’s good that Marvel plans to keep the tone intact.

Even if they don’t go completely R-rated with the series, we can still presume Daredevil: Born Again to be similar to Moon Knight in its tonality, seriousness, and violence. But, that doesn’t mean we won't see Daredevil in Deadpool 3.

Why we might not have Daredevil in Deadpool 3

Daredevil and Deadpool will surely form a killer team, but Deadpool 3 already has Wolverine and plenty of other mutants. Additionally, reports have suggested that it is going on a multiverse route, with the TVA playing an important role in the movie. So, there won’t be any space for Daredevil to have anything substantial in Deadpool 3.

Daredevil: Born Again will tell a much more grounded story set in the streets of New York. So, we could expect him to appear in Spider-Man 4, but we won't see Daredevil in Deadpool 3. Those interested in seeing Matt Murdock team up with Wade Wilson should hope for it to happen in the Avengers movies.

Daredevil: Born Again will arrive in early-mid 2024, and Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

