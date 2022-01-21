Here’s who Carrie-Anne Moss is playing in Horizon Forbidden West

2

2022 looks to be a big year for PlayStation as numerous big-name sequels are in development at Sony’s first-party studios, including Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games.

Announced back in 2020 at Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal showcase, it is a sci-fi, third-person action RPG. It is also a direct sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. Promising a bigger and bolder scope over the prequel, it will feature more mechanical beasts set in a lush futuristic setting to hunt.

Explore a post-apocalyptic western USA in Horizon Forbidden West

Those who haven’t played the original game should know that Forbidden West takes place after the events of Zero Dawn. Aloy, the protagonist, is thrust into another adventure, searching for the cause of a dangerous plague threatening all life on Earth.

Players will explore ruined regions of the titular Forbidden West’s areas (like California) overrun by nature. Aloy will come across new allies, face new machine animals, and battle new villains.

Tilda is one of the game’s most mysterious characters (Image via Horizon Forbidden West)

One unfamiliar face is Tilda, voiced by Carrie-Anne Moss of The Matrix fame. She is allegedly an Old One, one of the original humans who lived on Earth before the events that led to the robotic monstrosities taking over the planet.

Tilda appears in an eerie scene at the end of the recent story trailer, seemingly expecting Aloy’s arrival. Her majestic attire is also a far cry from the tribal garb most occupants of the game appear in.

PlayStation @PlayStation Join Ashly Burch (Aloy), Carrie-Anne Moss (Tilda), Lance Reddick (Sylens), and others as returning cast and new faces discuss their Horizon Forbidden West roles: play.st/359K09Z Join Ashly Burch (Aloy), Carrie-Anne Moss (Tilda), Lance Reddick (Sylens), and others as returning cast and new faces discuss their Horizon Forbidden West roles: play.st/359K09Z https://t.co/9zSWJc5C2D

As if that, and the fact that a famous actor such as Moss is playing her, wasn’t enough, Tilda also shows up in the newly released art for the game, so she definitely will play a significant role in the overarching plot. It is also hinted that Tilda doesn’t just know something about the world before but is also related to Sylens, a returning character from Zero Dawn.

The new key art for Horizon Forbidden West (Image from PlayStation)

Looking at the artwork, though, it seems like Tilda is on Aloy’s side as it seems to pit the protagonist’s team on the left and the antagonist, Tenakth’s group, called Regalla, on the right. Interestingly, Sylens appears to be in cahoots with the Regalla.

PlayStation @PlayStation play.st/33Ncqpn One month to go until you can take on the formidable Tremortusk in #HorizonForbiddenWest One month to go until you can take on the formidable Tremortusk in #HorizonForbiddenWest: play.st/33Ncqpn https://t.co/nQ49R5MeAK

Fans will be interested in seeing how things play out for Aloy when Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The original game, meanwhile, is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

