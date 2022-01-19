All confirmed machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most-anticipated games in 2022 so far, and it has a serious reputation to live up to. It’s been revealed that the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will have a wide selection of machines for Aloy to hunt.

These metal beasts should prove worthy challenges to hunt down, and though a PlayStation blog revealed there are over 25 different machines in the game, there are 24 currently announced.

Plenty of machines in Horizon Forbidden West to fight

Each of these machines will have several ways to take them down, and there will be an excellent, wide cast of new and returning machines in Horizon Forbidden West. Twelve of these machines are confirmed to be unique to the game, and it’s also said that machines will have expanded behaviours.

Even classic machines could have new attacks or behaviours (Image via Guerilla Games)

When overridden, the machines will also be able to move between different stances, making each one appealing in various ways. In the PlayStation blog, two of the new machines were also discussed. Tremortusk is a tribute to the mammoth and covered in powerful guns. Besides its tusks, it can also fire elemental guns at Aloy.

The team also studied flying reptiles and ancient primitive birds for the Sunwing, which collects solar energy during the day. This creates an interesting gameplay mechanic where there is a time when the Sunwings are potentially vulnerable. As far as confirmed machines, here is what is known.

Confirmed returning machines

Bellowback

Charger

Glinthawk

Grazer

Ravager

Snapmaw

Stormbird

Strider

Tallneck

Thunderjaw

Stalker

Watcher

Scrapper

New machines to Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation @PlayStation play.st/33Ncqpn One month to go until you can take on the formidable Tremortusk in #HorizonForbiddenWest One month to go until you can take on the formidable Tremortusk in #HorizonForbiddenWest: play.st/33Ncqpn https://t.co/nQ49R5MeAK

Bristleback

Burrower

Clamberjaw

Clawstrider

Rollerback

Shellsnapper

Slitherfang

Sunwing

Tideripper

Tremortusk

Unnamed fire variant of the Clawstrider

Unnamed Triceratops machine

Little is known about the new machines, but there will be plenty of new challenges to overcome when the game arrives in a worldwide audience.

Even familiar machines may have fresh attacks or new ways to approach them, making them new and challenging. One of the things that makes this game exciting is that even familiar foes won't be tackled the same way.

