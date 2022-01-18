Why should Horizon Forbidden West come to PC?

After the massive success of Horizon Zero Dawn, video gamers are ardently looking forward to the release of Horizon Forbidden West. The beautiful graphics of the role-playing game are sure to mesmerize the players who are into action RPGs.

While PlayStation owners are rejoicing because of the game’s release, PC players are crestfallen as the game will not be released on the latter platform. As per the official information, the upcoming video game will be released on PS5 and then eventually make its way to PS4. Hence, for now, the game can be enjoyed on PS4 and PS5 once it is released.

Here are two major reasons why the upcoming action role-playing game should be released on PCs.

Reasons Horizon Forbidden West should be introduced to PCs

1) Horizon Zero Dawn and its success

Horizon Zero Dawn set the benchmark of gaming and graphics back when it was released in 2017. At the time of its release, many players believed that it would remain a PS Exclusive. However, that was not the case. The immense success of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is reason enough to convince Sony to release its sequel on the said platform.

2) Introduction of God of War to PC

Another famous PlayStation Exclusive, God of War, originally released way back in 2018, made its way to the PC on January 14, 2022. The game had 50,000 concurrent players on the first day of its PC release. Needless to say, it has gained positive reviews from many gaming enthusiasts. This is another reason why Sony might reconsider its decision to keep Horizon Forbidden West as a PS Exclusive.

Conclusion

Hence PC gamers need not lose hope entirely as there is a fair chance that Horizon Forbidden West might be released on this platform, primarily owing to the phenomenal success of its predecessor.

Moreover, based on the recent trends, it can be easily concluded that the upcoming game will eventually make its way to the PC gaming platform. Since the new game is still classified as a PS Exclusive, the release time on PC might be a bit delayed.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar