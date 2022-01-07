Will Horizon Forbidden West be coming to PC?

Horizon Forbidden West is just around the corner and PlayStation owners are counting down the days. But other platforms like Xbox and PC will have to stay on the sidelines for this release, at least until confirmation from Sony.

While Horizon Forbidden West's release on Xbox is certainly out of the question, there is still a chance for the PC players out there who want a chance in the robot-filled world with Aloy. Based on trends for the last couple of years in the gaming industry, many exclusives have been crossing borders to other platforms.

The possibility of Horizon Forbidden West going to PC

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 and laid the foundation for the brand new franchise which was developed by Guerilla Games. The game was released as a Sony exclusive that built a ton of hype for the platform that year, before the release of God of War. Most gamers believed that Horizon Zero Dawn would be left on PlayStation and that would be it.

Fast forward to 2020, and Horizon Zero Dawn was released on the PC platform. Players were able to buy the game on Steam and it set a new precedent for Sony exclusives being released on other platforms. This has translated to Uncharted and God of War on Steam as well. This points towards the idea of Horizon Forbidden West eventually following the lead of other titles published by Sony.

If the sequel does end up going to PC platforms, players may still have to wait before they can purchase the game. The previous Horizon game had a three-year hiatus before it made an appearance on Steam. Whether that trend stays the same or not will depend entirely on the decisions made by Sony and Guerilla Games.

Will Horizon Forbidden West be available on last generation consoles?

Horizon will be available on both last and next generation consoles (Image via Sony)

Many Sony exclusives in the past year have been PlayStation 5 only games, and that could be the common trend going forward. However, PlayStation 4 owners are in luck because Horizon Forbidden West will be available on last generation consoles.

Considering how advanced some games are turning out to be, PlayStation 4 exclusives may soon be a thing of the past. But in the meantime, PlayStation 4 owners should take full advantage of their access to Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Siddharth Satish