5 games to play while you wait for Horizon Forbidden West

Guerilla Games has dominated the action open-world genre on PlayStation with their flagship Horizon series. Horizon Zero Dawn was an instant hit among the gaming community. Many gamers and critics appreciated the elegant open-world and combat dynamics.

The upcoming Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation on February 18, and the gameplay trailer already looks fantastic. The game will also introduce new weapons, machines, combat techniques, and more, along with graphical improvements.

Five action-adventure games like the Horizon series on Playstation:

The Horizon series mainly competes with the likes of God of War, Assassin’s Creed and Tomb Raider series. While players wait for Horizon Forbidden West to hit the stores, here are five games for PlayStation other than the Horizon series, one should check out.

5 games like the Horizon Forbidden West one should definitely try out:

God of War

Ghost of Tsushima

Shadow of Tomb Raider

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Last of Us 2

1) God of War

Developer - Santa Monica Studios

Release: 2018

God of War is one of the most popular PlayStation games globally. The action-adventure masterpiece was developed by Santa Monica Studios and was Game of the Year for 2018.

Players take the role of Kratos and battle with huge monsters from Norse mythology. Rich graphical representation and combat dynamics are some of the best among peers. God of War is currently available on PC and PS4 consoles.

2) Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Release: 2020

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the biggest hits of 2020. The game offers the best in class graphics and an engaging storyline. Ghost of Tsushima is also considered one of the most aesthetic games on PlayStation.

Combat dynamics and gameplay elements are also on par with the Horizon series. Ghost of Tsushima is available on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

3) Shadow of Tomb Raider

Developer - Eidos-Montreal

Release: 2018

The Tomb Raider series is one of the most popular series that features a female protagonist. Horizon series fans will fall in love with the semi-open-world jungle biome of the Shadow of Tomb Raider.

Shadow of Tomb Raider offers an excellent head-to-head and stealth combat experience with stunning graphics. The game is available on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, Linux, macOS and PC.

4) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Release: 2022

After the massive success of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, poised with an aggressive protagonist.

The huge landscape covered the sunny lands of Britain to the snow-covered mountains of Norway. Valhalla is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.

5) Last of Us 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Release: 2020

The Last of Us 2 is undoubtedly one of the best games available on PlayStation. Naughty Dog Studios had already won multiple awards for Last of Us, and as expected, Last of Us 2 didn’t disappoint.

The intriguing gameplay and cinematic storyline make it an absolute must to play. The Last of Us 2 is currently available on PS4.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar