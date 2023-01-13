The Hangover star shares one-word response to MJF's savage roast on AEW Dynamite

It is not uncommon for MJF to rub people the wrong way with his brash mic skills. From wrestling veterans to current athletes and celebrities alike. This week on Dynamite, the AEW World Champion called out Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong who were in attendance. However, after the show, The Hangover star expressed his dislike for the segment.

The 26-year-old is set to have his second title defense against Bryan Danielson in an Ironman match. Ricky Starks went up against The Salt of the Earth at Winter is Coming in an impressive bout.

This week, the AEW star confronted Konosuke Takeshita and mocked his accent, which garnered a 'kiss my a**' response from the latter. The 26-year old then addressed his upcoming match against The American Dragon and that he was unafraid despite what the wrestling fraternity had to say.

The Hollywood star was displeased with MJF's remarks and took to social media to express his disdain:

"Disrespectful," tweeted Ken Jeong.

CM Punk reacted to MJF's wrestling accolade with a subtle dig at AEW's rating performance

While CM Punk has been benched since the backstage fight last year, he has not held anything back when it comes to taking subtle digs at AEW stars or the promotion.

Recently, MJF took to social media to flaunt his awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. These were in the categories of 'Most Hated Man in the Business' and 'Best Feud of 2022' which was against Punk.

The Second City Saint commented that the current champion should have taped over AEW's recent abysmal ratings instead of his name on the plaque.

The self-proclaimed Devil made his highly anticipated return at AEW All Out and was set to face his former nemesis for the world championship. But the plans were scrapped owing to the backstage chaos following the event.

