Former WWE writer spotted ringside for MJF's blockbuster segment on AEW Dynamite

During a segment on tonight's AEW Dynamite, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was present at ringside while MJF was giving a promo. This added an extra layer of tension to the segment, as Friedman had called out Prinze Jr. specifically, mocking him in the promo.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman insulted and mocked actors and promoters Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr., who were present at ringside. The AEW World Champion called the latter a 'Scooby Dooby Douchebag' and said they suck while also saying Danielson will let everybody down tonight.

MJF also targeted Konosuke Takeshita, who he said had never seen him perform. He then mocked Takeshita's name, pronouncing it as "take a s**t-a" and telling him not to soil his pants.

Konosuke replied in Japanese, to which Friedman scolded him to "speak American," and Takeshita told him to "kiss his a**." Friedman and Takeshita got into a physical altercation.

The AEW world champion demanded that the referee, Aubrey Edwards, remove Takeshita from the ring or he would be fined. He mocked Danielson and bragged about his ability to pin opponents and 'banging rats.'

Friedman also talked about rumors that he was afraid to compete in an Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson and challenged the fans to ask their family and romantic partners how long he could perform. He concluded by saying that he was MJF and that he's better than everyone else present.

