CM Punk reacts to major AEW star's recent accolade in the industry

Despite being absent from AEW television, CM Punk has been active on social media. He recently shared his honest thoughts on one of the promotion's top stars' newest accolades. The entity is none other than the current All Elite World Champion MJF.

2022 was a successful year for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After three years in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Devil finally won the AEW World Championship. Some of his other notable achievements were defeating the 'Absolute' Ricky Starks to become a four-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

MJF took to Instagram to relish his accolades by sharing a few highlights. He boasted about receiving two awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated. One award was for being the 'Most Hated Man in the Business,' and the second achievement was alongside the self-proclaimed Best in the World for the 'Best Feud of 2022.'

CM Punk responded to this post by taking shots at The Pro Wrestling Illustrated's year-end awards and the star ratings provided by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer by claiming that people care little for them.

"Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either," CM Punk commented.

The Best in the World comments on MJF's post

If you're interested in sports betting, THE San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Multiple wrestlers from WWE and AEW reacted to MJF's post

CM Punk was not the only one to respond to the post. Several stars, including WWE's Baron Corbin, shared their thoughts on the achievement.

Jericho Appreciation Society member and former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara jokingly commented on the post, wondering how he is less hated than the AEW World Champion.

Sammy Guevara reacted to the PWI year-end awards.

Baron Corbin, one of MJF's closest real-life friends, also reacted by wondering why he did not receive a plaque in 2019 when he won the award for being the most hated wrestler.

"Damn i didn't get a plaque in 2019. Those a-holes," Corbin commented.

Baron Corbin reacts to his friend winning the year-end awards

Referee Aubrey Edwards responded in shock, saying that only 49% of people hated Friedman, and demanded she wanted a recount.

Referee Aubrey Edwards demands a recount.

The AEW World Champion currently has no official challenger for his title, but Bryan Danielson is looking to be MJF's next opponent and dethrone the champion.

If The American Dragon wins all his matches until February 8, he will challenge MJF for the AEW World Title at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Do you think Danielson will win all his matches and face Friedman? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes