"He takes a shot better than you" - Fans hilariously breakdown "McGregor vs. Gyllenhaal" in the comments section of Conor McGregor's new post

Conor McGregor is co-starring with Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 80's action classic Road House. McGregor recently posted a picture of himself and Gylenhall modeled like a fight poster.

Fight fans hilariously started predicting the outcome of a potential outing between the two. Many joked that McGregor might end up on the short side of things against the Hollywood actor at this point in his career. @Marcel van Graan wrote:

"He takes a shot better than you that's for sure"

While some had a good laugh about McGregor's post, others have had enough of the Irishman's social media antics. Several fans urged 'The Notorious' to focus the fight game and his octagon return. @technosnobinski wrote:

"Come on man quit bullshitting and get back in the ring."

Some fans also believe it's time for 'The Notorious' to seriously consider a career in acting. @Dragan Dragan wrote:

"IT WOULD BE BETTER FOR YOU TO START MAKING MOVIES"

Apart from Gyllenhaal, McGregor will also share the screen with Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Travis Van Winkle and Lukas Gage in Amazon's Road House.

In the 80's original, Patrick Swayze plays the character of a bouncer at a bar in Missouri. The remake will feature Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who takes up the same job at a bar in the Florida Keys.

Conor McGregor spokesperson claims fighting is still "top focus" for the Irishman

Conor McGregor has been sidelined for a year due to a freak injury he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is currently vacationing around Europe in his Lamborghini superyacht with his base in Majorca, Spain.

While McGregor uploads training pictures and videos at intervals, the Irishman is yet to provide a specific timeline for his return to the octagon. McGregor has also visibly become bigger, raising further doubts about the weight class he will return to.

Additionally, the Dubliner is now set to make his acting debut with Amazon's Road House. However, McGregor's spokesperson Karen Kessler insists that fighting still tops the Irishman's priority list. Kessler recently stated in a press release:

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming"

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



