Watch: Conor McGregor takes the wheels in shiny new Lamborghini superyacht 

Conor McGregor recently unleashed the true power of his brand new Lamborghini superyacht in beautiful open waters. He was seen at the helm of the craft with his trusty companions by his side, enjoying the ride.

This comes shortly after the former UFC double champ acquired full ownership of the sports yacht. The Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 set the Crumlin native back by a whopping $4M, including almost $500,000 worth of customizations.

Decked out with twin V12 MAN engines, the yacht is capable of generating 4,000 HP with top speeds reaching up to 63 knots (72.45 mph or 113.4 kmph)

The Irishman recently took to social media to share footage of his time on the vessel he has rightly dubbed 'The Supercar of the Sea'. McGregor and his band of merry companions were seen singing along to music as they zipped around in the yacht.

Joining him on the water aboard another yacht were his wife and children. Owing to their young age, perhaps McGregor thought it best to keep his children off the superyacht.

However, the McGregor clan enjoyed a day out on the water, as is evident from the series of pictures that the Dubliner shared on his social media accounts for the world to see.

Conor McGregor shows off striking skills in recent video

Gradually returning to fighting shape, Conor McGregor has kept fans up to date with the status of his recovery with frequent posts on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, 'The Notorious' offered fans a sneak peek into one of his training sessions. The Irishman was documented working on his striking as he inches closer to his highly anticipated return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor is currently coming off a series of back-to-back losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier. The duo locked horns at UFC 257 back in January, marking their rematch from their initial fight at UFC 178 back in September 2014.

This was followed by a fight that was marketed as the final edition of their trilogy saga. However, McGregor suffered an injury and was forced out of the fight in the first round by way of doctor's stoppage.

This anti-climactic result left fans with a sour taste in their mouths. Conor McGregor is likely set to make his way back into active contention this autumn. However, his opponent and the exact date of his return are some factors that are shrouded in mystery.

