Conor McGregor announces official ownership of Lamborghini sports yacht

Conor McGregor has shared with his fans what is yet another extravagant purchase. A testament to his hard work inside and outside the cage, the Irishman now owns what can only be considered a dream to most. 'Notorious' is the newly proud owner of a Lamborghini sports yacht.

He posted the following on his Instagram:

"Today is the day!! We officially take ownership of our brand new Lamborghini sport yacht! But first... the most important meal of the day."

In a post with a touching image of his daughter, McGregor's 45 million followers were treated to a lavish view from the deck of the boat and a bountiful breakfast. The former multi-weight champion, who is currently recovering from injury, is clearly wasting no time on his ventures outside the octagon.

Nicknamed the 'Supercar of the Sea', this super yacht is one of less than one hundred that have been produced. Announcing his interest in the boat in 2021, McGregor has reportedly purchased the No.12 yacht. The number is in reference to the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey company he founded in 2018.

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon in 2022. His comeback is sure to be another record-setting night for the company. Forbes ranked Conor McGregor as the highest paid athlete of 2021 with earnings of more than $180 million. 'Notorious' will be hoping to continue his impressive earnings as he looks for a much-needed win inside the cage.

Will Conor McGregor fight Kamaru Usman?

The Irishman's return has always been long awaited by fans. This year is expected to be no different. The question is, who will he face?

In desperate need of a victory inside the octagon, McGregor is sure to be looking for an opponent he is confident of beating. Now 2-1 down in a head-to-head with Dustin Poirier, many fans expected his return to be another clash with 'The Diamond'.

That was until an interview 'Notorious' had with TheMacLife YouTube channel. The UFC star confirmed his interest in a matchup with Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title:

"I believe me versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I feel confident against Usman. A jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

Usman has responded to McGregor's interest with various social media posts. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the time being has his eyes on a boxing bout with Canelo Alvarez.

Watch the full interview with Conor McGregor on TheMacLife here:

