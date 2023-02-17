How to Train your Dragon Live action film: Release date, what to expect, and more

How to Train Your Dragon is a beloved animated franchise that has garnered fans of all ages with its thrilling adventures, heartwarming relationships, and stunning animation. Now, the franchise is taking a bold new step by entering the realm of live-action films, much to fans' excitement worldwide.

The upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie promises to bring the beloved characters and their fantastical world to life in an exciting new way while also exploring new plotlines and character arcs.

How to Train Your Dragon: The live-action film - Everything you need to know

Release date and what to expect

The upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action film is going to release in 2025 (Image via Dreamworks)

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise has a set release date of March 14, 2025, and fans will have to wait sometime for its arrival in theaters.

Given that the movie is still in the early stages of development, it's hard to say what audiences can expect from the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie. However, we can make some guesses based on what we know about the franchise and the upcoming adaptation.

Dragons and adventure await in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation (Image via Dreamworks)

The movie will likely follow the plot of the original animated film, which tells the story of Hiccup, a Viking teenager who befriends a dragon named Toothless. The pair developed a close bond and eventually helped bring peace between the Dragons and the Vikings, who have been at odds for generations.

One of the big draws of the How To Train Your Dragon franchise is its stunning animation, particularly the way it brings dragons to life on screen. It remains to be seen how the live-action adaptation will tackle this aspect of the story.

Unleash your excitement for the live-action adaption (Image via Dreamworks)

Will dragons be created with CGI or practical effects? How will they interact with the human actors? These questions will likely be answered as the movie moves further into production.

It's also worth noting that the live-action adaptation will be written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original animated trilogy. This is a promising sign for fans of the franchise, as it suggests that the movie will stay true to the spirit of the original while also offering something new and exciting.

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie. With a talented creative team behind it and a beloved story to draw from, it's sure to be a thrilling adventure that will delight fans old and new alike.

What is the How To Train Your Dragon live-action cast list?

The cast for the live-action adaptation is yet to be confirmed (Image via Dreamworks)

The cast for the live-action adaptation is yet to be confirmed, but fans are hoping to see some familiar faces from the animated trilogy.

While it's unclear if Jay Baruchel, who voiced Hiccup, will return in any capacity, fans are eager to see if other cast members, such as Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miler, Kristen Wiig, and Gerard Butler, will make an appearance or not.

Meet the creative minds bringing the story to life (Image via Dreamworks)

Marc Platt will produce the film through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions with the president of his company, Adam Siegel. Dean DeBlois, who has never directed a live-action movie, will be assisted by Marc Platt, who has worked on successful films such as Legally Blonde and La La Land.

The franchise's writer-director, Dean DeBlois, expressed his excitement about the upcoming project, which will be his debut in the world of live-action filmmaking. In an interview, he said:

"It's just a fun place to be in."

Final thoughts

Don't miss out on this epic adventure! (Image via Dreamworks)

DreamWorks' highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of its popular animated trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon, is sure to excite fans of the beloved franchise. Following in the footsteps of Disney's successful live-action remake, DreamWorks hopes to achieve similar results.

The movie will closely follow the plot of the first installment, staying faithful to the original trilogy's story. Dean DeBlois, the original writer and director of the animated trilogy, will be at the helm of the live-action adaptation, which is currently on the casting stage.

Fans can expect the movie to hit theaters on March 14, 2025, with a teaser or trailer to be released closer to the release date. With DeBlois leading the way, the live-action adaptation is expected to live up to expectations.

